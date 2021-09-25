On the evening of Dec. 17, 1981, Brig. Gen. James L. Dozier and his wife Judy, were having a cocktail before dinner.
The Doziers were living in Verona, Italy, situated in the northern part of the country. He had been assigned to Allied Land Forces Southern Europe, or LANDSOUTH, as Deputy Chief of Staff of Administration and Logistics.
Suddenly, the doorbell rang.
When Dozier answered the door, he was greeted by four plumbers who said they were fixing a water leak in the upstairs apartment and they wanted to make sure their apartment was not affected.
“They were talking Italian and I couldn’t understand all the words,” Dozier recalled to The Daily Sun recently. “So I went to get my American-Italian translation dictionary. Suddenly, I was spun around and was looking down at a pair of pistols with silencers on them.
“A scuffle ensued and they wrestled me to the ground,” Dozier said. “One of the kidnappers, Antonio Savatas, had a pistol at my wife’s head and hollered at her, ‘Shut up or we will kill your husband.’”
With that, Dozier’s kidnappers, members of the Red Brigade, a communist terrorist organization, bound, gagged and blindfolded him. His wife was tied up and was unharmed. For an hour and a half, they drove around with Dozier crammed in the trunk.
Finally, they stopped and he was pulled from the car and taken to an apartment in Padua, west of Venice. There, Dozier was handcuffed to the bed, where he would remain for the next 42 days.
But Dozier did have an advantage — he would rely on his "Pole Star" — and the values he learned that set him in the proper direction throughout his life.
Beginnings
The Pole Star, named Polaris, has been used for centuries as a navigational tool for sailors.
For Dozier, he found his Pole Star growing up in Arcadia.
“I was raised in Arcadia, Florida, during the Great Depression,” Dozier said. “My parents instilled values in me when I was child such as hard work, religious upbringing, respect for others. I was blessed with good friends, discipline at West Point, and people I served with during my 35-year military career.”
Dozier's parents owned a department store in town and his mother taught school.
"Growing up in DeSoto County was like growing up in an extended family," Dozier told the DeSoto County Historical Society in 2013, as reported in The Arcadian. "People looked out for you. If your family did not know something about you doing something wrong and another family did know, they would discipline each other's children. … Just a great place to grow up. Life revolved around the Methodist Church and family."
He said he joined the military because it was "the social thing to do" at the time. He signed up with the National Guard three weeks before North Korea invaded South Korea.
“I served as the Operations Officer with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam,” Dozier said. “Our commander was Col. George S. Patton, IV. He was a hard charger with great battle sense. He would change my battle plans and he was always right. He had an uncanny instinct. Another mentor of mine was Lt. Gen. Walter Ulmer. He was the Corps Commander, and I was his deputy at Fort Hood, Texas. He had the ability to understand people. He was a great leader.”
Dozier credits focusing on his Pole Star, and the high standards he set for himself that allowed him to keep a sharp mind during his six-week confinement. Without it, he said, he may not have survived the ordeal.
Rescue and aftermath
The Italian Red Brigade and other communist terrorist groups were enraged when the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had placed cruise missiles in various locations, one of which included the island of Sicily, off the Italian boot.
Because of this, they began a terror campaign of murders, bombings, assassinations and political kidnappings. They selected Dozier, because he was a flag officer and worked for NATO.
While in captivity, the four terrorists put Dozier on trial. They took all his personal files and found his award citations and accused him of being a war criminal against the people.
“They did not steal any top secret files, I never had anything like that in the house," he said. “I told them I would not lie, but I would not disclose any military secrets.”
Finally, on Jan. 28, 1982, a SWAT team from the Italian National Police gained entrance into the apartment. One of the guards had a pistol and was ordered to kill Dozier in the event of a rescue attempt.
“He suffered from the Stockholm Syndrome where kidnappers develop empathy for their hostages,” Dozier said. “They were on him so fast he couldn’t have shot me anyway. One of the policemen slammed him to the ground. Then he picked him up by the seat of his pants and started banging his head against the wall. If the other policemen hadn’t stopped him he might’ve killed him.”
The day Dozier was released from captivity, he received a phone call from President Ronald Reagan inviting him to the White House. He informed the president that “he had been out of the loop for six weeks and wanted to rest.”
He understood, according to Dozier.
“I got a call from the Chief of Staff’s office telling me to get my butt out of there and get to Washington, D.C.,” he said. “I was told in no uncertain terms you don’t say no to the president.”
Dozier retired in 1985 as a major general, relocating to Fort Myers where he is still involved in the community. He just finished his book, “Finding My Pole Star: Memoir of an American hero’s life of faithful military service.”
All proceeds from the book will benefit area Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs.
“I’m a firm believer in God and prayers,” he said. “My values keep improving over time. It’s a long process and it’s not over yet.”
