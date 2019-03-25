Gurio Vincenti, of Punta Gorda, came to the U.S. with his family from Italy in 1956. He was 8 years old at the time.
After high school and a couple of years at a junior college, he enlisted in the Navy.
He signed up in 1969 and went to boot camp in California.
Vincenti said he always wanted to be Frogman — a nickname for the Navy SEALs, a special forces team which itself means Sea, Air, Land.
He found out that, before he could try out to become a member of an Underwater Demolition Team, he had to have a rating.
When he got out of basic training, the Navy made him a steward for a group of junior officers at a Navy base in Weymouth, Mass.
“It was good duty, but I didn’t want to spend the next four years in the Navy serving these guys breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Vincent recalled. “I complained to one of the officers that I wanted to be a Frogman, not a steward.
“I cooked for the bachelor officers, quarters at Weymouth for three or four months,” he said. “Then I got a chance to take the test for Frogman School and passed. I was sent to Little Creek, Va., headquarters for the Navy’s UDT operation.
“It was winter time and our class went through the course during the coldest part of the year,” Vincenti recalled. “That was OK with me because I liked the cold weather. We had swimming PT (Physical Training) all the time, day and night.
“After three months in Little Creek, I was sent to Key West for swimming training for three months. From there we went to Puerto Rico for demolition training for another three months,” he said. “Then it was off to ‘Jump School’ at Fort Benning, Ga. That was a vacation jumping out of airplanes.
“I was assigned to UDT-21 at Little Creek. There was a lot more training involved, then we were sent out on assignments around the world. Most of the time people didn’t know we were involved.”
Vincenti said little about where he was or what he did on most of these assignments. He did mention the 1983 bombing of the Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, where 241 U.S. Marines and 58 French peacekeepers were killed in a terrorist attack on their base.
A militant group known as the ”Martyrs of the Global Islamic Campaign” was charged with blowing up the barracks building with two truck bombs. The first blast killed the Marines, and the second one killed the French soldiers.
As a result of the twin bombings, the international peacekeeping force was withdrawn from Lebanon.
He also spoke a little about an assignment with a UDT unit in Vietnam in the 1970. He didn’t say much except that some of their time was spent in the Delta of South Vietnam searching the rivers for secret POW camps. They found nothing.
Vincenti made the October 1985 cover of “Solder of Fortune” magazine. There he was clad in desert camos, a bandana around his head, clutching a revolver. The headline read: “Seal Saga—North Africa, Normandy, Nha Trang.”
It was a story about Navy SEALs being the people that get most of the tough jobs when it comes to military assignments. None of the SEALs pictured with the article were named nor were their units.
He got out of the UDT and the Navy in 1973 after a four-year hitch. Seven years later, in 1980 he reupped and went back in the SEALs.
“They were amazed I could still get through the UDT classes a second time,” Vincent said. “I was in my 30s at the time.”
When he got out the second time, he used the coaching degree he received years earlier and taught at a sports center for disabled children in the Denver, Colorado, area.
Then he taught PE for years at an area school before he and his wife, Christina, moved to Florida nine years ago. He has four children: Gina, Thea, Tanya and Molly.
(Editor’s note: This article previously appeared in the Sun in September 2018.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.