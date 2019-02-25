St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School takes a different approach to education.
For instance, the school integrates Catholic faith into traditional STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education. And that has led to a three-year effort to become a STREAM accredited school, adding religion to STEAM.
Principal Tonya Peters said the Port Charlotte school “boosts it (STEAM education) up with their faith.”
Though not all students and teachers at St. Charles are Catholic, teachers are still expected to uphold Catholic values in class, such as making God come first, praying with students and relating teachings to the Bible.
In terms of religious and science lessons possibly contradicting, Peters said, they don’t contradict as much as one would think.
Students still learn about topics like evolution.
“It’s what you believe in your heart,” Peters said.
Overall, there is more flexibility in the classroom and curriculum at St. Charles in terms of approach.
Projects are open-ended, and the students have the ability to choose what they want to study within guidelines provided by their teacher. Students can choose the materials and platforms they wish to use to present their project.
For example, first-grade teacher Melissa Elsberry recently assigned her students to construct a building they thought they might see in a STREAM town; students used recycled materials and things found around the classroom to construct their buildings. One group created a church, while another group created St. Charles School, and another a bank.
As long as they adhered to the guidelines required by Elsberry, the students received a passing grade for the assignment.
“We don’t live for a test,” Peters said.
With the way the rubrics are designed, not every student has to be an “A” student to do well, Peters said.
“We’ve taught them to fail,” said Peters. “When we first started, failure was hard on these kids.”
What she means, is that failure is not final. If their hypothesis for the science fair doesn’t initially work out how they intended, it will not automatically result in a failing grade. Instead, the staff says it is OK to fail, and encourages students to see it as an opportunity to improve — to go back to the drawing board and redesign their approach. Students are forced to use critical thinking, and their faith, with problem-solving skills to come up with a new concept.
Even if going back and trying to find the source of the problem and what went wrong means taking a little longer to get the project complete, St. Charles encourages their students to do that.
“We learn from mistakes, so we want the students to realize this facet of life. It is OK to make mistakes, but learn from them,” Peters said, “We encourage students to push harder and not give up.”
St. Charles is a K-8 school, which also has pre-kindergarten programs for 3- and 4-year-olds. Tuition for K-8 is $7,350 per year, with the possibility of earning income-based scholarships. Students can leave St. Charles with credit for up to four high school classes.
