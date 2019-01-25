Imagine commanding fire strikes on ISIS-controlled bases halfway across the country one month, and then teaching English to a class of students in America the next.
That’s life for National Guard Sgt. Mike Bernicchi of Punta Gorda. The 36-year-old veteran has just concluded his third overseas tour in November and, since returning to Charlotte County, teaches English at The Academy and heads the Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts.
Bernicchi, along with 21 other local veterans, are telling their stories this week as part of the Witness to War program, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the oral histories of combat veterans. The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda this week hosted Witness to War in a boardroom of their new location at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Tales from the present
“I got back from Syria two months ago to Charlotte. (We) were providing fire support (strikes) for our regional partners in the fight against ISIS,” Bernicchi told the Sun.
He and about 120 other National Guard members were stationed in northern Syria and Kuwait for nine months to help combat ISIS. There were a lot of contrasts in life at war in an unfamiliar land, according to Bernicchi.
“We could be walking down along a wall where villagers were lined up and shot when ISIS ran the town. (And then other days) we would have a ‘house mouse’ to go into town and bring us back energy drinks, cigarettes ... what we wanted to be comfortable,” Bernicchi said.
This was Bernicchi’s third tour with the National Guard. His first was in Iraq in 2005. In 2013 to 2014, Bernicchi was stationed in Qatar. In his 18 years in the National Guard, the quick transition from war and to civilian life has been a challenge.
“I tell people sometimes it would be easier to just be active duty because you are always in the military. Even when you are not deployed, you are in that lifestyle,” Bernicchi said. “There is a (definite) adjustment period. The older I get the more ahead of the game I am. When I was 24 or 25, I didn’t process the adjustment well ... a lot of drink and partying. Now, I’m looking for healthier ways to cope with the adjustment such as writing, painting, music ... busy projects to buy time while I try to fit back in.”
Tales from the past
Wherever she flew as an Aeroevac nurse during World War II, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Grace Chicken always remembered to bring two things: her parka and her bathing suit.
“I always wore my parka and carried a bathing suit because I never knew where I was going,” said Chicken, 104, in an interview with Witness to War.
Chicken served in the U.S. Air Corps/Air Force for 20 years, from 1942 to 1962, seeing action in both WWII and the Korean War. During her time in WWII, she served as an Aeroevac nurse based at a hospital in the Azores, Portugal and would fly with patients from her hospital to other hospitals in Newfoundland and on to their final destination, a hospital in the U.S.
“We flew patients back to New York and if New York was too stormy, we went to Miami,” said Chicken. “This was before jets. So, it took us nine hours to get to Newfoundland where we would stop for gas and it took us 13 hours to go to Bermuda which was for gas and then from Bermuda we’d pull into Miami. Whenever it was fly-time ... I never knew where I was going.”
Chicken lives in Port Charlotte and is one of the few remaining WWII veterans still alive in the county.
Robert Haff of Punta Gorda fought in WWII from 1943 to 1946 as a technician fifth grade which was the equivalent to a corporal. Upon joining the U.S. Army’s technician division, he was stationed in Egypt. Haff believes it’s important for veterans like him and others to share their experiences with the public.
“We were the greatest generation,” Haff told the Sun. “We really supported our country in what we did. Most everybody went into the service and you volunteered. It was to support the country and give the idea that you love your country and you want it to continue on as it has in the past.”
Tales for the future
“Because we are the Military Heritage Museum,” said Kathy Roth, a former MHM executive director and current consultant, “we talk about the legacy of the military, its members and what they left (with us) and the sacrifices they made. We tell the larger story of that by telling the smaller stories of (its members).”
Each hour-long video will be edited into a two- to five-minute-long “war story” designed to provide the next generation with a “foxhole” or “windshield” view of what it was like to fight and survive on land, sea and air, according to the museum’s website.
The videos will be sent to the Library of Congress and other museums across America. They also will be played on a loop in the Hall of Heroes, a room currently under renovation on the first floor of the museum’s new location.
The former IMPAC university building is being completely renovated to highlight the museum and the history of the U.S. Military. MHM will be hosting sneak peak tours for visitors at the end of January and into February. They plan to open the new facility in April.
“We hope that this museum will be a destination rather than a stopping off point in the middle of shopping center,” said Punta Gorda Council Member Lynne Matthews, who sits on the museum’s board of directors. “We want this to the state of the art … it could be a national museum, that’s the caliber that they are going for.”
