When the first reports of COVID-19 in the United States were announced, local courts began planning out a strategy to cope with the virus.
“We were facing something we had never faced before,” said Kim Miller, Trial Court administrator for the 12th Judicial Circuit.
At the 20th Judicial Circuit — where Charlotte County’s court system is placed — a leadership committee was formed by Chief Judge Charles Roberts to plan out the circuit’s strategy for the pandemic.
Sara Miles, public information officer for the 20th Circuit, told The Daily Sun in an email reply that the leadership committee is still in place, and discussions with the committee and stakeholders in the circuit’s five counties are ongoing for COVID safety.
New hardware like cameras and laptops were purchased in both the 12th and 20th Circuits to accommodate the caseload of local courts, along with the software and licenses to run those programs.
The 12th Circuit — which covers DeSoto, Sarasota, and Manatee counties — would station employees at courthouses to redirect anyone still making the physical trip.
If one of the parties did not have the means to join a Zoom call at home, they were allowed to use a kiosk to make the appointment and register their appearance.
“They did a lot of tech teaching, a lot of signing people onto Zoom,” Miller said.
Scott Weinberg, a Punta Gorda-based attorney, said his own clients expressed anxiety about their cases as the pandemic set in. He did credit the courts with moving to maintain contact and keep the schedule stable.
“The courts adjusted as best they could,” Weinberg said.
Both circuits also suspended jury trials for several weeks in 2020; the logistics of bringing in so many people into the courtrooms presented too many risks earlier in the pandemic.
“It didn’t come to a dead halt, but it was close,” Englewood attorney Kerry Mack said.
While jury trials were paused, court administrators stressed that other functions — depositions, evidence discovery between parties, and hearings — continued over remote digital platforms.
“The courts never closed and employees were considered essential workers,” Miles wrote.
When jury trials did resume in the fall of 2020, the circuit courts followed the guidance of the Florida Supreme Court. In-person attendance was limited, and those who were physically present had to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Jury selection went through more panels of fewer people to give people the required six feet apart, among other considerations.
Nearly two years into the pandemic, affairs have stabilized. Vaccinations have become widely available, though new variants of the COVID-19 virus emerge. Rises and falls in reported cases have been reported in cycles in Florida.
In recent months, both the 12th and the 20th Judicial Circuits have relaxed requirements for both facial masks in court and social distancing. While in-person appearances remain on-schedule for juries, the court system continues to make extensive use of Zoom and other remote messaging software for many kinds of court appearances.
Kirshy and Weinberg noted a quick appearance on Zoom has been a major relief on time and financial resources for both attorneys and their clients.
For clients making pleas, said Kirshy, the option of pleading in absentia — allowing the attorney to enter their plea without having to be there — helps wrap up less-serious charges.
“I’ve probably done 30 to 40 of them (in absentia pleas) since the pandemic started,” said Kirshy, comparing the five total he had done in his decades of practice.
Miller noted that if the technology were to be kept in place, even after the pandemic was declared over, it could change the dynamics of court cases — particularly plea deals or juvenile court proceedings that did not require in-person appearances.
“Once you give people technology, it’s hard to take it away,” Miller said.or many kinds of court appearances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.