MURDOCK — Residents of Englewood East’s Fruitland Avenue say enough is enough and want Charlotte County to do something about the traffic speeding down their street — even if that means closing it altogether.
“Due to the large volume of traffic, Fruitland Avenue is no longer a residential street,” Allan Marchand told members of the county’s Englewood East Non-Urban Street and Drainage Unit Advisory Board during a meeting Wednesday.
“We have over six wheels hauling 50 to 60 tons of materials, as well as Charlotte County over-size wheel trucks using our street, even though posted signs prohibit vehicles over six wheels,” he said.
The Street and Drainage Unit Advisory Board is one of many Charlotte County has set up to address neighborhood issues such as road paving, drainage problems, replacing traffic signs and building sidewalks. The board, which is made up of volunteers, can recommend projects for the county, as well as assessments for property owners to pay for the projects.
It normally meets in a public works building near the county’s annex building off San Casa Drive in Englewood.
However, county officials moved the meeting to the County Administration Center in Murdock in anticipation of a crowd from Fruitland Avenue who say the county is not addressing the problems on their street.
A large group did show up.
“A man missed the hairpin turn at Fruitland, and his car ended up in my driveway and he died in my front yard,” resident Valerie Ambrosino said. “The speeding issues are so bad. Motorcycles go 100 miles an hour. They have no regard for us.”
The street has been a popular short-cut for Englewood East residents for years. On Google Maps, it’s the shortest route between Lemon Bay High School and L.A. Ainger Middle School. People use it to get to the parks and public pool on San Casa Drive, or as an alternative route to Walmart.
But things have gotten worse, residents say, since 2015, when Charlotte County opened up the southern leg of four-lane Winchester Boulevard. Traffic has jumped up steadily since then, they say.
Resident Lorraine Arsenault said last March the county traffic engineer report showed 3,232 vehicles passed through that street in a 24-hour interval.
County Traffic engineer Venkat Vattikuti countered that the road, like any other in the county, “can handle” a high volume of traffic. “The road is designed to handle 12,000 vehicles per day,” Vattikuti said.
John Elias, Charlotte County Maintenance and Operations manager, jumped in, saying: “Does anyone want that? No.”
Elias said the county is moving forward with installing a traffic light at Fruitland Avenue and Winchester Boulevard, which has become a dangerous intersection. He said the county installed a traffic calming device — a speed detecting sign that blinks red if you’re speeding — to try to help people stay within the 30 miles per hour speed limit.
But that’s not enough, residents of the street say.
Some suggested creating a four-way stop on Fruitland Avenue to slow speeders. Another said Fruitland Avenue should be made a one-way street and not allow it as a cut through to Winchester Boulevard.
Several homeowners favored shutting down Fruitland Avenue to through traffic. A resident said things will get worse as two subdivisions with 576 new homes are also being built “in the line of fire of Fruitland Avenue.”
Marcand asked if the county would reopen Sunset Road North, which runs parallel with Fruitland Avenue. It was formerly a short-cut between San Casa Drive, Ainger Middle and Vineland Elementary School and Rotonda West. One end of the road was closed during the construction of Winchester Boulevard and never reopened.
Elias said Sunset Road leads to nowhere, unlike Fruitland.
New board member Harry Farringer, who lives on Fruitland, asked the board to consider a petition signed by Fruitland Avenue residents who want the road shut down at the Winchester Boulevard intersection — with an electronic gate only allowing bicyclists and pedestrians.
Residents from nearby roads said they are having similar problems on their streets. They asked that Bensonhurst Lane, Apple Valley Avenue and Avalon Avenue also be closed with a electronic gate preventing access, since they’ve become shortcuts to Winchester Boulevard.
Apple Valley Avenue residents James and Lauren Johnston said they favored closing their road to through traffic. “It’s so dangerous for children,” James said. “They (county staff) don’t care because they don’t live there or deal with this crap.”
The advisory board voted unanimously to recommend county commissioners close Fruitland and the other three roads.
Elias, the county’s Maintenance and Operations manager, said he thought it was unlikely county commissioners would agree to close the roads, but it would be presented to them.
In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, the advisory board members voted on the proposed $50 assessment increase for more sidewalks on Spinnaker Boulevard. It’s part of an ongoing push to add sidewalks on the boulevards of Englewood East. County Commissioners must approve the assessment.
“We did it so that we could lay sidewalks in the future,” said Leonard Gukenheimer, board chair. “If we didn’t vote for the increase, we wouldn’t be able to do any planning for sidewalks for two years until 2021. We wouldn’t have enough money for much more than designing sidewalks.”
