Across the state on COVID-19 vaccine websites, appointments are filling up faster than people over 65 can hit the refresh button.
Some start on their computers at midnight. Some at 6 a.m. In Charlotte County, the Department of Health did not say the time the website would go live Wednesday and could not provide phone registration.
On the other side of the state in Miami, Jackson Health System announced its website would go live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and then they turned on the website at 9 a.m. Twelve thousand appointments were gone before 11. Charlotte County's disappeared in minutes.
The solution to the problem in Charlotte County, said Health Chief Joe Pepe, is more vaccines. They have the staff, the locations and the equipment lined up, he said,
It would help too, he said, if the county's private partners participate.
One doctor in Punta Gorda, Gordon Wang, calls the health department every day to find out what he can do next.
"I think it is my solemn duty as a primary care physician to offer vaccination to all my patients especially during a pandemic," Wang told The Daily Sun. "It is what family doctors are trained to do...If you think of the successes in the 20th century, it was vaccination that eradicated measles, tamed the polio outbreaks, and made diphtheria the good old days, whooping cough, mumps, infant meningitis, the list goes on and on."
Many seniors in Charlotte County have contacted The Daily Sun to tell us that their doctors say they have no vaccine.
"My personal doctor said they had not been advised by the health department they had no idea when they would be getting vaccines, if ever," said Rotonda resident Bernard Schmelz.
The county's website crashed on him, he said, and there was no phone access.
"I've started to look at the possibility of going to another county or possible another state," he said.
Others have already done that, said Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo, which may be why Charlotte County's site is overloaded.
"I have empathy for people who get stuck on line, but you have to remember the system was put up in about 48 hours," Tiseo said, adding that they have been continually adding capacity since first opening vaccine registration www.coadfl.org last week.
"I have decided to just isolate until herd immunity is achieved," said a frustrated Salvatore Castronovo of Charlotte County, 79, who struggled and failed to get an appointment.
Wang took a different approach. He sent out an email to his patients this week telling them he is working on getting 400 initial doses, one for each of them. Most of his patients are over 64. Time is of the essence now, he said, because positive cases among his patients have very recently increased dramatically after being low level. He suspects the new, more contagious variant.
Like everyone else, Wang doesn't know when he'll get those 400 doses. That's why he calls every day. Working with the state has not been easy.
"Anytime you work with the state, the system is set up to be non-intuitive. There are no simple instructions book to follow. You need to keep your nose to the ground and garner information from your local county medical societies, your professional academy and your state health department," he said.
When the vaccines arrive, he will notify his patients and bring in the most vulnerable first, for example, those with cancer. He plans to close down his clinic for two days to give vaccines, for which he will not be paid.
None of his patients have died from COVID, he said, but some have been deathly ill. When he visits patients in the hospital, he walks by the COVID intensive care unit, which is often full, and is grateful he has no patients there.
Wang does not think many singular doctors' offices will be able to take on this vaccine responsibility financially. He reduced his practice size by joining MDVIP, which charges patients an annual fee of about $1,600.
A non-vip network, Millennium Physician Group, will join Wang on a large scale, with a plan to vaccinate their patients for COVID-19. But they too are waiting for the state to deliver.
Millennium has almost a half million patients, most along the southwest coast of Florida, said spokeperson Liza Fernandez. They have been certified through the state to be a vaccination site. Due to the difficult storage requirements for the first two vaccines, Millennium will administer them initially in a limited number of its sites, Fernandez said, and to its highest priority patients. As supply increases and new vaccines requiring less stringent storage arrive, vaccination could move out to individual Millennium physicians and their patients, she said.
At present, however, in Charlotte County, neither hospitals nor doctor's offices are offering the vaccine to the public. That puts pressure on the government site.
Tiseo asked for patience.
"There's only so much supply," he said. "The state or the governor can't make the vaccine....I hear frustration. We're going to continue to try and make things better. It's really early. It's also important to recognize the success of it."
The success is that the vaccine has arrived and the county has managed to administer it without people sleeping in line in their cars outdoors, Tiseo said. Also, the county has enough volunteer staff to set up in the Charlotte Sports Park and Ann and Chuck Dever Park — as soon as sufficient vaccines arrive.
