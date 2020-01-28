FSW WInners.jpg

Florida SouthWestern State College students won the 34th annual Charlotte County Public Schools Mock Trial competition Friday at the Charlotte County Justice Center. Top row, from left: Justis Sisk, Athena Reyes, and Aidan Kelley; middle row: Judge George Richards; bottom row: coach Teresa Palmer, Ashleigh Dilger, Hollie Nguyen, Jade Eisenhauer, Victoria Evans, and attorney coach Deana Sisk. The team will represent Charlotte County in February at a regional competition in Lee County.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

