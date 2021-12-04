MURDOCK — So much construction is happening that Charlotte County has too much money in its building fund.
The fund is for fees contractors pay for construction permits.
The county currently has a reserve of $9.4 million — about $4.3 million below the maximum allowed.
State rules demand that, if the county approaches the $13.7 million maximum, it has to start spending more on building services or cutting the cost of permit fees.
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Oversight Committee addressed the problem Friday.
It’s a problem that’s been a topic of debate for many months. A maximum reserve is set by state law to ensure a local government doesn’t hoard funds at the expense of providing services to the construction industry.
Last year, the local oversight board learned the county was approaching its limit, so the committee members, who are from private industry and government, voted to increase the maximum limit to twice the average of previous two years of expenses.
But that may not be enough.
The reserve is growing at about $400,000 a month, so sometime next year, the county might have to start offering a sale on building permits, Community Development Director Ben Bailey said.
“At some point, it’s going to catch up and we’re going to have to do something,” Bailey told the oversight committee.
One of those options is to start discounting permit application fees for single family homes, electrical inspections and other permits.
Commissioner Bill Truex pointed out that a cooling off of construction is expected in the coming months, which would keep the building permit fund from getting too high.
“I wouldn’t rush into discounts just yet,” Truex said.
Expenses could pick up in 2022 as well, Bailey said.
This issue is a result of dramatic growth in construction, mostly residential, along with difficulties in hiring new inspectors.
On the construction side, Bailey said even after a dramatic increase for 2020, November 2021 single family home permit numbers are 58% higher than November 2020. November 2020 had 170 single family permits issued and November 2021 had 270.
“November is always slower than October, but not this year,” Bailey said. “We had a busy November.”
Inspections of construction sites — 11,574 — are 52% higher November 2021 compared to November 2020. Year to date, inspections are up 36% and single family home permits are up 20.6%.
The county has used some of the reserves to improve the software systems it uses for permit processing. Builders and property owners can do much of the application online now — a trend accelerated by the pandemic.
Committee members inquire each meeting about how the county is doing with hiring of inspectors and zoning officials. The county has hired a number of new inspections staff, but many current staff are retiring or nearing retirement.
More than 50% of the county’s building inspector staff are older than 50, Bailey told The Daily Sun, and 28% are are older than 60.
As for hiring new staff, the county is competing for the same employees that contractors seek to hire — supervisory level staff. The county usually has better benefits, Bailey said, but may not be able to compete with their salary.
Inspectors also must pass written tests to be certified, he said, and not everyone can pass the tests.
It’s not necessarily bad news, Bailey said.
“Overall, I’d rather be busy and trying to find help than be not busy and laying people off.”
Donna Barrett, chief executive officer of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, thanked Bailey and county staff for keeping up with the demand for inspections, even when short-staffed.
“A huge thank you to you, Ben, for your leadership and your team,” she said. “I know you’re putting in double time to make sure things are getting done.”
