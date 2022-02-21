MURDOCK - Paying for road work and maintenance will become complicated in coming years as more people build on vacant lots and gas tax dwindles.
Charlotte County commissioners confronted the looming problems at a workshop last week and also during a joint meeting with Lee County and the Florida Department of Transportation.
One problem is national: Taxes collected on every gallon of gasoline sold are dwindling with more fuel-efficient cars.
The amount the county collects every year — about $10.3 million in 2021 — is not growing, Budget Director Gordon Burger told the Charlotte County Commission.
One problem is local: A population boom is creating pressure to build new roads, expand existing ones and increase maintenance.
Burger said the county has taken some measures to keep the transportation trust fund solvent through around 2028. Pandemic-related contributions from the federal government allows the county some time to adjust, he added.
But in three to five years, he anticipates a $1-$3 million shortfall in revenue annually for local transportation needs currently funded by the gas tax.
"We're on that trend where something's got to change within the next five years to make it sustainable," Burger said.
The other issue affecting road projects is that neighborhoods with many empty lots are filling up with new houses and new traffic during the housing boom.
"We have tons of people moving into areas that were quiet streets," Public Works Director John Elias told commissioners.
Residential building permits increased more than 30% between 2020 and 2021, records show.
Elias said his office is being bombarded with demands for speed bumps, traffic lights, cross walks, speed reductions and street closures. Many of these suggestions will be bad for traffic flow, he said.
As development continues, the county must confront options for three aspects of transportation, officials advised the board:
• new road work
• maintenance
• beautification or landscaping
Currently, the main revenue sources are:
• The penny sales tax that residents keep approving every six years.
• 10 cents that the county collects from gas sales.
• Roadwork fees charged to lot owners in the county's 85 neighborhood maintenance units.
• Impact fees charged to developers.
The county also gets government grants and could use a small part of its property taxes for transportation, Burger said.
At a meeting Friday with FDOT, commissioners asked District 1 Director L.K. Nandam what's being done at the state level about the gas tax issue, and what county officials should lobby for. Commissioners also debated the growing effect of electric vehicles, which don't use gas.
So far, 24 states have adopted annual fees for electric cars, Nandam said, but he suggested lobbying for a mileage-based fee. These fees are not popular as they require mileage counters to be installed in cars.
The Natural Resources Defense Council states the problem is not electric cars, yet, but that the gas tax is not tied to inflation. NRDC advocated for increasing gas taxes annually by a combination of inflation plus or minus the increase or decrease in fuel consumption nationally. That retains the incentive for fuel efficient cars, according to the NRDC. A similar system for electric cars could start when they reach a substantial number.
Meanwhile, Charlotte County's problem is that much of its funding for roadwork is from municipal service benefit units that charge the same for vacant lots as built lots. But most lots in the county have a taxable value of less than $50,000, Burger said. Switching to a more traditional model of taxation where higher improvements pay higher taxes, would shift 60% of the transportation capital costs to homeowners whose properties are worth $100,000-$300,000, he said.
"That's precisely what we saw 40 years ago," said Commissioner Ken Doherty, who helped create the MSBU system when the county was 30% built out. "We could not correct the problem without creating a huge burden for the people that live here."
