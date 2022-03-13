PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public Schools officials clarified funds for case management and other needs set up through Jesus Loves You Ministry is not through public school funding.
The funding for Jesus Loves You Ministry is through a federal funding, Superintendent Steve Dionisio said.
At the March 8 school board meeting, four members of the public questioned why the district was giving money to a ministry.
“I’m not sure what the correlation is; I recently learned about the donation and how it came about,” said Cindy King of Port Charlotte.
She was referring to a Feb. 14 story in The Daily Sun in which the board voted to enter into an agreement with JLYM at its Feb. 8 meeting.
It is the school board’s policy not to engage in conversation during the public comments portion of its meetings, but after the meeting, board members spoke with those who remained. They explained the funding was for JLYM to provide case management and temporary shelter for students and their families, and the funding comes from American Recovery Act Federal funds.
Dionisio reached out to The Daily Sun as well.
“The American Recovery Act gave districts Federal funds to provide assistance to Homeless Children and Youth,” he stated in an email. “A CCPS grant was submitted to eliminate some of the greatest barriers homeless families experience to attend school including case management services; short term emergency hotel stays; and transportation assistance. ... Jesus Loves You Ministry was selected to provide the case management services because of their homeless outreach experience and their positive reputation in the community. They were also able to deliver the services in the time frame needed.”
Renee Rebhan, Homeless Education Liaison for the school district, and Dionisio, provided the Sun with copies of an April 23 letter from Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona informing the district of funds available from the U.S. Department of Education under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, “for the purposes of identifying homeless children and youth” and related services to help them attend school and participate in related activities.
Rebhan noted the funding from the federal government cannot be used for any other purpose.
She said JLYM was chosen because of its successful track record of working with and helping the homeless population, both youths and adults.
“We have over 400 homeless students right now,” she said.
Needed are case managers who would go into the woods to identify homeless youths, and that is what JLYM has been doing, she said.
In some cases, Rebhan explained, families don’t think of asking a school for help for their children who need shelter and also education.
“They (JLYM) do a really great job in providing services,” she said.
Those services will include providing temporary shelter as well as counseling and resources to help students and their families.
Both Dionisio and Rebhan praised the partnership.
