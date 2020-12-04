Like many area nonprofits, raising money has been a challenge this year.
Marjorie Benson, owner of Friendly Floors in Port Charlotte, is partnering with the Fred Lang Foundation to host a fundraiser to benefit Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
A virtual fundraising event is taking place now through Dec. 31.
Instead of purchasing a new dress or renting a tuxedo, organizers suggest attendees stay home and relax and donate the money they would have spent at an expensive gala to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
Benson is offering to match up to $10,000 in donations.
“Due to the pandemic, the Fred Lang Foundation has cancelled all of its events through the middle of next year,” said Kelly Pomerville, director of marketing/public relations at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. “Unfortunately, also due to the pandemic, the need for mental health funding is now greater than ever. At CBHC, we’ve seen a 200% increase in involuntary Marchman Acts and a 3000% increase in telehealth services since the pandemic started, and nationally there has been a 100% increase in suicide hotline calls. The uncertainty of the times has caused great distress on the mental health of those in our community. As a nonprofit, we rely upon donations to fund our programs, and are so blessed that Friendly Floors and the Fred Lang Foundation are putting on this amazing fundraiser to help those in our community.”
The Fred Lang Foundation is named for Fred Lang, a former minister and late husband of the late Margo Lang, a retired Charlotte County school psychologist who made it her mission to increase the availability of mental health services to Charlotte County children and adults who can least afford them.
The mission of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care is to provide free or low cost mental health services to the residents of Charlotte County.
“Monies are desperately needed now more than ever to fund essential programs the CBHC offers to our community,” said Nanette Leonard, public relations consultant for Friendly Floors. “Due to the increased number of people in our community struggling and experiencing mental health issues during these uncertain times, this funding is extremely critical now.”
Donations are 100% tax deductible.
To donate, visit www.cbhcfl.org/relax or mail your check, payable to; The Fred Lang Foundation, 1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
