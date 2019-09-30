PORT CHARLOTTE — Just 15 years old, Khyler Edman is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his own life to save his 5-year-old sister when a man broke into their home on Starlite Lane in Port Charlotte last week.
“He loved that little girl so much, and when he chose her life over his, he became a man,” said a family member who identified herself as Edman’s stepsister in a recorded candlelight vigil Sunday evening.
Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, is the suspect who is believed to have broken into the home, where a “violent encounter” ensued, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Cole has been charged in a separate burglary the same day, believed to have been committed shortly after he left Edman’s home. Charges related to Edman’s death have not yet been filed.
In an update Monday verifying Edman as the victim in its death investigation, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stated detectives “are continuing to work closely with the State Attorney’s Office.” The crime scene was released Saturday, but residents may continue to see law enforcement activity in the area as the investigation progresses, the press release stated.
Cole was transferred to the Charlotte County Jail Monday after initially being taken to Lee County for treatment of stab wounds.
As the family awaits justice, the community continues to rally around them.
A Go Fund Me set up for funeral expenses raised more than $21,000 as of Monday afternoon.
Crystal Stone, a friend who has been designated as a spokesperson for the family, updated the fundraiser page Sunday stating that Go Fund Me increased the $15,000 goal amount once the funds exceeded that goal. Additional money will help Edman’s mother and sister find a new home “so they aren’t faced with having to relive the traumatic experience over again,” Stone wrote.
A Celebration of Life for Edman will be held Saturday at Harbour Heights Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be raffles, food, music, and a bounce house. Stone and the other organizers are asking for donations and noted none of the Go Fund Me money is going toward the event.
“Some people don’t understand the process,” Stone said. “Although the money says it’s there, it takes a while to release it, and the money hasn’t been released. All of these events we’re doing, we are solely operating off of donations or things we are paying for to help them and that’s why we are asking for donations.”
Anyone who wants to donate food or other items can visit the event page, “Celebration of Khyler” on Facebook.
Many students in the Charlotte County school district also wore blue Monday in honor of Edman, who was a National Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (NJROTC) member.
Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Michael Riley said the blue shirts were organized by students through social media. Charlotte High School had a crisis team at the school Monday, consisting of guidance counselors, school social workers, and school psychologists.
“The Crisis Team has (been) there to lend emotional support and counseling for students, staff and parents,” Riley said. “They will stay at the school until they are no longer needed.”
Riley said the district would not make any additional comment until the family has provided its own statement and welcomed the school to do the same.
Stone asked the public to give the family privacy and avoid the property for now. She said the family’s focus now is “justice for Khyler.”
“That’s what we want to focus on is getting Khyler the justice that he deserves,” she said.
Shawn Kolanda, a neighbor across the street, said he is beginning the work to have a new law put in place, named after Edman, to protect the community from habitual offenders like Cole, who had been arrested five times just this year. “Khyler’s Law” would keep anyone with 10 convictions or more off the streets, Kolanda said. He’s started speaking to the community and plans to contact representatives in Congress.
“It shouldn’t take 20 arrests — 15 or 20 arrests — of any kind,” Kolanda said. “They shouldn’t have to commit murder to actually finally end up in jail.”
Kolanda said Edman had taken care of his house and animals in the past when he was out of town. He described the teen as polite, trustworthy, and very protective of his little sister.
“No one would say anything bad about him,” Kolanda said. “He’s my angel and hero now. He will be missed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.