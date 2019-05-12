Cathy Wieder is more than a familiar face around town.
The 52-year-old single mother of three has earned a reputation as someone who is there when you need her, someone always willing to lend a hand.
Well, now, the gang at Hurricane Charley’s, where she works as a bartender, the band American Made and former Punta Gorda mayor Marilyn Smith-Mooney are extending their hands to help her.
They’ve organized a fundraiser for Cathy, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colo-rectal cancer a day before Christmas. Cathy has medical insurance through Hurricane Charley's, but many medical expenses are only partially covered – or not covered at all.
The fundraiser is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. The cost is $10. A BBQ dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include live, silent and Chinese auctions and raffles. American Made, the band that brings the party, will, well, bring the party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“She’s a giver,” said Donna Gossett, manager for American Made. “She’s always upbeat no matter what’s going on in her life. She didn’t want this, but when someone like her needs help, we want to be a part of it.”
Donations will be collected at Hurricane Charley’s. Checks also can be made out to Krissy Chenault or Marilyn Smith-Mooney with Cathy Wieder fundraiser in the memo line. Donations also can be made through Hurricane Charley’s Facebook Cathy Wieder Fundraiser page.
“She is loved by so many in the community for her selflessness,” Smith-Mooney said. “She has a heart of gold and a genuinely warm smile and outgoing personality. I’ve known her more than 20 years, and she has a reputation in the restaurant business that can’t be beat.”
Wieder came here from Allentown, Pa., in 1990. Old-timers may remember her from her days at the Perfect Caper and the Slip-Knot, but she is most closely associated with Elks Lodge 2606 in Punta Gorda, where she began working in October 1991. She spent 25 years at the little lodge on the Peace River, resigning to accept on opportunity to work with chef Keith Myers at Trabue, now Angela’s.
During her time at the Elks, she was involved in Elks charities and chaired several committees, including entertainment and special events.
“The Elks members and my coworkers became like family,” she said. “I saw it grow from a small club to the largest in the country.”
The job a Trabue lasted four months before the business was sold. She has been at Hurricane Charley’s for a little more than two years.
“I have found a new family,” she said. “I have been really touched by the outpouring of support from everyone. I have had notes, messages and many visits from so many friends. I really am at a loss for words for all the love and support that I have felt from my Punta Gorda family.
“It’s keeping me going.”
