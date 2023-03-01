PORT CHARLOTTE — When Stephany Richmond opened the doors of her store the morning after Hurricane Ian, she stood in ankle-deep water.
The floors were ruined and much of the inventory was damaged at the Furniture Warehouse in Port Charlotte.
"The back wall cracked and the whole store flooded," she said. "We gave it all away. The furniture and mattresses were already molding after one day, so we moved everything out into the parking lot."
On Tuesday, after months of recovery work and restocking, the store celebrated its reopening with a ribbon cutting.
After the storm, people who had damaged homes from the storm lined up down State Road 776 to pick up the free items.
"Our employees helped move the furnishings outside and helped load them into cars," Richmond said.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office even helped direct traffic, she said.
Richmond said partners in their business brought down mattresses and bedding to the store parking lot for people who needed it.
After three days, all the furniture was gone.
Richmond has owned the store with her son, Morgan, since 2005. Together, they own six stores from Bradenton to Port Charlotte.
The water damage from Ian took months to repair.
"The back of the roof was ripped off, and all the water drained into the store."
The family has been in the furniture business since 1988.
"My grandfather worked in the industry, so I grew up learning a lot from him and my dad," Morgan Richmond said.
Guests enjoyed food and a champagne toast after Stephany Richmond thanked the crowd for coming. All six stores are having sales this week to celebrate the reopening.
"It's been a great 17 years, and here's hoping to another great 17 years," she said. "We hope to continue our relationship with this wonderful community."
