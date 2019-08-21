Local waters may have begun healing from last year's toxic red tide blooms, but wildlife officials aren't so sure snook, redfish and seatrout have recovered.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Tuesday snook season will reopen Sept. 1 everywhere in Florida — except for southwest Florida. There will be no snook season in the 145 miles from Pinellas County south to Collier County.
Anglers fishing in southwest Florida may continue to catch-and-release snook, redfish and seatrout.
"Staff will continue monthly monitoring of local red drum, snook, and spotted seatrout populations to help detect signs of decline or rebuilding, and will return with an update in early 2020," a FWC report stated. Catch-and-release restrictions will remain in place until May 2020 or until conditions change.
"The approved (catch-and-release restrictions) will give these important fisheries additional time to recover from red tide."
The FWC first enacted the fishing restrictions a year ago after numerous fish kill reports throughout southwest Florida from red tide algae blooms. From November 2017 to mid-February 2019, toxic algae blooms were indiscriminate — washing up onto shorelines of southwest Florida dead goliath grouper, other grouper and snapper species, snook, tarpon, sea trout, redfish, eels, grunts and baitfish, marine mammals and other marine life.
Dry lines
Local sports fishing has seen a small slowdown since the extended season closures and catch-and-release restrictions were mandated, according to what Jim Mackey is hearing from anglers and some fishing guides stopping by his Fisherman's Edge on Placida Road.
"It depends upon the mindset of the angler," Mackey said, explaining how some like to bring home what they catch or "fish to eat."
Personally, he's been practicing catch-and-release fishing — especially snook, redfish and seatrout — for more than 20 years.
"Those fish are the big draw," he said. "But there are plenty of other fish around."
As far as fishing conditions, Mackey said, local waters are alive with minnows and other bait fish.
