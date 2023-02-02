"Students from Florida can win top honors, international recognition and prizes while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation," FWC stated in a news release. "The Art of Conservation inspires young people to get involved in the great outdoors and ignites a passion to become lifelong activists for the natural world."
The Art of Conservation Florida Fish Art Contest deadline is Feb. 28 for students between kindergarten and 12th grade.
The statewide contest is hosted by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
"Students from Florida can win top honors, international recognition and prizes while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation," FWC stated in a news release. "The Art of Conservation inspires young people to get involved in the great outdoors and ignites a passion to become lifelong activists for the natural world."
It noted there will be two first place winners in grade brackets that consist of: kindergarten through third grade; fourth through sixth grade; seventh through ninth grade; and 10th through 12th grade.
One of the first place winners in the brackets will be selected for "illustrating the best freshwater fish species and one for the best saltwater fish species."
First place winners advance to a national competition, the news release stated.
