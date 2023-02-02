FWC contest 2023

"Students from Florida can win top honors, international recognition and prizes while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation," FWC stated in a news release. "The Art of Conservation inspires young people to get involved in the great outdoors and ignites a passion to become lifelong activists for the natural world."

 IMAGE PROVIDED/FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION

The Art of Conservation Florida Fish Art Contest deadline is Feb. 28 for students between kindergarten and 12th grade. 

The statewide contest is hosted by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments