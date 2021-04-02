The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public input about their short-term management of snook, redfish and spotted seatrout.
Beginning in August 2018, the FWC made a series of temporary regulation changes to help conserve snook, redfish and spotted seatrout following a prolonged red tide in late 2017 through early 2019.
As a result, the FWC mandated that these inshore species would be catch-and-release only, in all waters from Pasco County through Gordon Pass in Collier County through May 31.
FWC staff want to know how these fisheries are doing. They have set up virtual workshops via online webinars, in which the public is welcome to share ideas on how to best manage these species after catch-and-release measures expire.
All workshops begin at 6 p.m. In the Charlotte Harbor area and south, the workshop will be held on Monday; in the Sarasota Bay area, Tuesday; and for the Tampa Bay area and north, Thursday.
To connect to the virtual workshop, go to FWC.adobeconnect.com/redtide. If you are unable to attend one of the virtual workshops, one will be posted online in the near future on the workshop page.
A fisherman’s perspective
The red tide outbreak affected more than the three species. The Daily Sun asked Frank Hommema, owner of Fishin’ Frank’s, why only redfish, snook and spotted seatrout were being protected, and if he participated in the workshop, what measures would he suggest.
“They’re big money fish,” he said. “The tourists want to catch them and eat them, and the locals want to catch them and eat them.”
To further clarify, he said they are, indeed, the most popular, sought-after fish to catch.
Hommema said he’s been communicating with the FWC “for years” and has suggested that instead of maintaining the current slot (size) limits for taking fish, only the larger, older fish should be allowed to be taken, as the younger ones are in their prime and have not yet passed their spawning peak.
While juvenile fish cannot be taken, those passing a certain length can, and that includes younger fish who fit the size limit, but yet have healthier, viable eggs, Hommema explained.
He said marine biologists and others have argued the older ones “have more eggs,” but those eggs tend to have “a funny color” and have genetic flaws because of the age of the eggs, he added.
Hommema compared an older fish spawning to an older parent having children, saying older animal or human parents have higher incidents of genetic defects. He said in order to maintain healthier fisheries, younger, spawning fish shouldn’t be allowed to be taken. If caught, they should be released; only older, larger fish at the end of their life cycle should be allowed to be taken, Hommema said.
He also compared killing younger fish to a person euthanizing “kittens and puppies,” rather than euthanizing an older, sick and dying dog or cat.
Hommema was philosophical in discussing his admitted passion — fishing, and comparing wildlife to human life. “If my son, who is in the prime of his life, died, it would be catastrophic,” he began, “but if I died, well, I’ve lived a good life.”
Would he be participating in the workshop? No, he said. “I’ve been trying to talk to them for years; they just don’t listen to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.