TALLAHASSEE - A new component of the state's derelict vessel prevention program is underway.
The Vessel Turn-In Program is being run by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and it is now accepting applications, according to a news release from the FWC on Monday.
"VTIP is a voluntary program designed to help owners dispose of their unwanted at-risk vessels before they become derelict," it stated. "Upon approval of an application, VTIP will take a surrendered vessel and dispose of it at no cost to the boat owner. Removing the vessel before it deteriorates into a derelict condition will prevent legal ramifications for the vessel owner and will protect Florida’s valuable seagrass resources, marine life, and human life, safety and property."
Leaving a derelict vessel in Florida waters is a criminal offense, it noted in the news release. Doing nothing can carry fines or "possible jail time," it added.
“Acting now is the best way to prevent legal action from occurring if the vessel becomes derelict,” VTIP Administrator Phil Horning said in the news release.
Qualifications for VTIP include the vessel floating in Florida waters "and cannot be determined derelict by law enforcement," the news release stated.
"The owner must have at least one written at-risk warning or citation and possess a clear title to the vessel," it said.
