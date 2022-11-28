Boat damage

During the Category 4 winds of Hurricane Ian, a damaged sailboat settled on the banks of the Punta Gorda Harbor Walk.

 SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY

TALLAHASSEE - A new component of the state's derelict vessel prevention program is underway. 

The Vessel Turn-In Program is being run by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and it is now accepting applications, according to a news release from the FWC on Monday. 


