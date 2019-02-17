Luis Camacho, 25, had allegedly been taunting the North Port Police Department for weeks.
While driving his white Honda motorcycle, the Holiday, Florida-based Camacho concealed his tag and fled from officers at high speeds, and even made a game of this, provoking authorities to chase him, the police department posted on their Facebook page Saturday.
The intricate game of cat-and-mouse ended in arrest Friday, as NPPD Traffic Unit and other officers tracked Camacho down. He resisted arrest and took off on foot, they said.
“Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t as quick on his feet,” NPPD said.
Camacho was arrested Friday and charged with fleeing the police with disregard of safety to persons or property and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $10,500.
“This is a heads up to all non-law-abiding motorcyclists; we will be patient, we will find you, and we will eventually arrest you,” NPPD posted.
“We appreciate our local riding community and we’re not looking to give anyone who is following the rules of the road a hard time,” they continued. “However, if you are endangering the public, we will keep our streets and residents safe.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Paul Frederick Meiller, 60, 2300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: three underlying charges, violation of condition of pretrial release, and failure to appear. Bond: $18,000.
• Nichole Diane Gooch, 25, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: false I.D. given to law enforcement officer, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, electronic weapon or device. Bond: $7,500.
• John Anthony Finney, 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Crispin Lee Bray Sr., 54, 23200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
• Joshua James Harding, 27, 6605 block of Elmwood Dr., North Port. Charges: failure to appear, underlying charge, and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $12,500.
• Lauren Claire McMahon, 28, of Nokomis, Fla. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• Torence Javanghan Simpson, 45, of Arcadia, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $514,998.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dakari Gabriel Brown, 22, of Tampa, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Melisa Jean Jaynes, 51, 4000 block of Woodholm Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
• Antonella Finocchiaro, 28, 26000 block of Tattersall Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, 18200 block of Petoskey Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass/failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Alexis Danielle Arrazaeta, 27, of St. Petersburg, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $7,500.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway
