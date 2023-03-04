PORT CHARLOTTE — Gamma Nu, the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, recently conveyed its Leader in Education Award to Sue Sifrit, former educator and Charlotte County School Board member.
“This annual award is given to a woman in a position of leadership who has made significant contributions to the field of education in our county,” the chapter announced in an email to The Daily Sun.
The award recipient has shown leadership in managing people, services, and finances on a large scale and is not necessarily a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the release states.
Sifrit, a resident of Charlotte County since 1973, has been a teacher and served for 16 years on the Charlotte County School Board, including as chair.
She has served twice on the School Referendum Committee, helping get the referendum approved by voters both times.
She is a past president of United Way and the Children Services Council, and has served on numerous school based and education-focused community committees.
Sifrit chairs the Literacy Workshop Committee of Gamma Nu that promotes best practices for literacy education. “Sue is a humble and unassuming dynamo of our community and continues to make a significant impact on the education of Charlotte County students,” the Gamma Nu release states.
Previous awardees of the Leader in Education Award are Cathy Corsaletti, principal of Charlotte High School; Terri Whitacre, Director of Food and Nutrition Services for Charlotte County Public Schools; and Martha Bireda, Director of the Blanchard House Museum of African-American History and Culture.
The award was presented Jan. 29 at the organization’s Reach to Teach Fashion Show at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. The show, featuring fashions from Dillard’s, raised more than $7,500 that will provide grants to local women to start, maintain, or finish undergraduate education degrees.
Gamma Nu is looking for Charlotte County women who aspire to become educators. This society of key women educators supports community members aspiring to be educators, support a variety of education-oriented programs, and also celebrates women who are accomplished in the field of education.
High school guidance offices have our grant information for high school senior women. For more information visit bit.ly/3SBqOGF or email zimmerc4@gmail.com for details and application forms.
