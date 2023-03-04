Sue Sifrit

Sue Sifrit is the Gamma Nu’s Leader in Education for 2023.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — Gamma Nu, the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, recently conveyed its Leader in Education Award to Sue Sifrit, former educator and Charlotte County School Board member.

“This annual award is given to a woman in a position of leadership who has made significant contributions to the field of education in our county,” the chapter announced in an email to The Daily Sun.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments