Charlotte County Fire & EMS rescued a dog and cat after a house caught fire on the 300 block of Franca Street just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the agency reported.

The homeowner heard a knocking sound in the garage, and when she opened the door to investigate, she found the garage on fire, according to a Facebook post. The fire started in the dryer.

She got out safely, but firefighters had to rescue her cat and dog.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but not before it damaged the garage. The home has smoke damage inside, and the homeowner will be unable to stay there until it's cleaned up, according to Fire & EMS.

