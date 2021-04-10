NORTH PORT — The Blue Star Memorial Marker is shining bright again.

Lisa Colburn, president of The North Port Allamanda Garden Club, welcomed the crowd at the re-dedication ceremony Friday for the restoration of the memorial at Pan American Boulevard and U.S. 41.

"I want to thank Carolyn Davidson, and her husband Bob, for all their hard work in this project," Colburn said. "Caroline is chair of the Blue Star Memorial Restoration committee and her enthusiasm, perseverance and dedication to this project — and what it stands for — ensured its success."

The sign, which commemorates and honors all those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, was in need of some tender-loving care a few months ago. Thanks to the Allamanda Garden Club, the sign now looks better than new, a fitting tribute to those who served.

Pastor Danny Chronister of Trinity Memorial Methodist Church blessed the club and all who contributed to the restoration.

"May this marker be a beacon for all to remember to value our freedom, and that we are one nation, under God," Chronister said.

American Legion Post 0254

American Legion Post 254 did a Presentation of Colors at the event.

After Lawry Reid sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," and Lisa Colburn recited the Pledge of Allegiance, a history of the Blue Star Memorial markers was presented by Barbara Rao, director of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.


Todd Helt

At the end of the ceremony, Todd Helt of the American Legion Post 0254, played taps. 

"The Blue Star Program honors all men and women who serve in the United States Armed Services," Rao said. "This program began with the planting of 8,000 dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II."

When the Allamanda Garden Club originally purchased the Blue Star Memorial Marker in 1968, several branches of the armed services and veterans groups attended the dedication ceremony, along with others in the community. The ravages of time, traffic and weather had taken its toll on the memorial.

NSgardenclub041221a

The Blue Star Memorial Highway Sign was in need of some tender loving care a few months ago.
NSgardenclub041221b

The refurbished Blue Star Memorial Highway sign, courtesy of the Allamanda Garden Club of North Port.

The garden club hosted a fundraiser to raise money for the restoration, and work was completed in February.

"Many have assisted in restoring the Blue Star Memorial to its original splendor," Colburn said. "And we all know the importance of saying thank you to those who have served and those who continue to serve our country with honor."

The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port was organized on Sept. 24, 1965. The club meets the fourth Friday of every month, September through May at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.allamandagardenclub.com.

