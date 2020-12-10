Thousands of lights will illuminate the Peace River Botanical Gardens starting this Friday evening.
The will be the 2nd year the PRBG is hosting the Gardens Aglow event.
In addition to holiday music echoing throughout the grounds, the event will feature marshmallow roasting over the fire pit (for a small fee) and other safe activities.
"Mr. Hot Dog and Sunny Days Ice Cream trucks will also be on hand," said Nanette Leonard, public relations representative for the organization. "Unfortunately, Santa is following social distancing guidelines and will not be able to attend the event, but we will have a beautiful space where you can take a photo to memorialize your evening at the gardens. The Garden Gift Shop will be open each evening with a wonderful holiday selection of gifts, snacks and warm and cold beverages."
There will also be a collection bin for toys for children in need.
"We will be helping the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes’ 5th Annual Toy Drive benefiting the children being treated at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care," Leonard said. "Every person who brings a toy will get $1 off their price of admission."
The dates for Gardens Aglow are Dec 11-13, 18-20, 22-23, 29-30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for member, $10 for non-members, $5 for youth ages 5-18, 4 and under free.
“We hope all of our guests will enjoy the experience of our magical gardens, listen to beautiful music and enjoy the fresh air with family, friends and neighbors this holiday season,” said Adriana Quiñones, executive director at Peace River Botanical Gardens.
For more information, visit www.peacerivergardens.org.
