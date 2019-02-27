If you got gas yesterday, you might’ve had to do a double-take. Gas went up almost 10 cents between Monday and Tuesday.
What’s going on? Local and state gas prices are the highest they’ve been so far this year, making Florida the 15th most expensive state for gas.
Why did they rise? Last week, AAA predicted gas prices would rise 10 to 20 cents due to wholesale gasoline prices surging to their highest levels since November.
“Gas prices rose as predicted last week, due to crude price gains and oil refineries conducting seasonal maintenance,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
The price of crude rose to $55.59 Feb. 15 due to news that OPEC was cutting production, as well as reports of refinery issues at multiple plants in the northeast.
And now wholesale gasoline prices have risen again.
The closing price of crude Feb. 22 was $57.26 per barrel.
“Gas prices may fluctuate over the next couple weeks, but will mostly follow an upward trend this spring, as demand rises and refineries switch to a more expensive summer-blend gasoline,” Jenkins said.
As for why the uptick wasn’t more gradual, “sometimes it’s a domino effect,” Jenkins said. “All it takes is a few gas stations to adjust their prices, then the other ones in the area follow.”
Why do crude prices matter? Crude oil has a large impact on gas prices, where “about half of what drivers pay at the pump is influenced by the price of crude,” Jenkins said.
“If (gas stations) see crude rising, they are likely to react swiftly too by increasing prices,” he continued. “A station will want to cover costs and account for potential (future) losses. Gas stations purchasing fuel in the spot market could be more likely to increase prices day-of/following any OPEC or other crude/fuel announcement.”
Crude still remains nearly $6 per barrel below last year’s levels.
How high will gas prices get? AAA predicts the national average should peak at around $2.75 by Memorial Day weekend, opening the door for an average increase of another 35 cents this spring.
Gas prices last Memorial Day weekend peaked at $2.971 nationally, with state prices not falling far behind at an average of $2.918 per gallon. Punta Gorda prices averaged at $2.870.
How does this compare to last year? Punta Gorda gas prices have followed the same pattern as last year for the most part, rising mid-January and the end of January of both years.
February, however, showed some variation, though. Last year had another price hike in the beginning of February by 5 cents, and kept dropping for the remainder of the month.
Meanwhile, this year, gas prices kept dropping after January until two price hikes at the end of February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.