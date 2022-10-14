featured Gas leak closes Moe's Southwest Grill briefly By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER Oct 14, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Moe’s Southwest Grill, in the Shoppes of Port Charlotte Plaza was closed briefly Thursday night because of a gas leak, officials said. FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — The county's Fire and EMS responded to a call Thursday evening about a gas leak at Moe's Southwest Grill in Port Charlotte.Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said the call came in at 8:58 p.m. and fire fighters discovered the gas leak "was behind Moe's" in the area where the meter comes into the building.The natural gas and energy company, TECO, was contacted, said Dunn.He said the incident was closed at 9:47 p.m.The call and evacuation of Moe's Southwest Grill came a little over an hour before it closed at 10 p.m. The restaurant's hours Monday through Saturday are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.It is at 1804 Tamiami Trail (northbound), next to Cochran Boulevard. It is one of several businesses in a stand-alone plaza on the grounds of Quesada Commons.Moe's is at the north end of the strip, and Jersey Mike's is at the far end. In between are three other storefronts including Advance Nails Hair & Spa and Sport Clips.Jersey Mike's closing time was 9 p.m. on Thursday, and Advance Nail & Spa and Sport Clips had both closed at 7 p.m., according to hours posted on their websites. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Port Charlotte Middle School won't reopen for months Hurricane damage delays Sunseeker opening Punta Gorda tallying damage from Hurricane Ian Comcast aiming to restore local service by Saturday State court finds Punta Gorda sign ordinance unconstitutional Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Port Charlotte Middle School won't reopen for months Hurricane damage delays Sunseeker opening Punta Gorda tallying damage from Hurricane Ian Comcast aiming to restore local service by Saturday State court finds Punta Gorda sign ordinance unconstitutional
