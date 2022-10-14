Moe's Southwest Grill in the Shoppes of Port Charlotte Plaza

Moe’s Southwest Grill, in the Shoppes of Port Charlotte Plaza was closed briefly Thursday night because of a gas leak, officials said.

 FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — The county's Fire and EMS responded to a call Thursday evening about a gas leak at Moe's Southwest Grill in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said the call came in at 8:58 p.m. and fire fighters discovered the gas leak "was behind Moe's" in the area where the meter comes into the building.


