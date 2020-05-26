U.S. 41 was temporarily shut down at El Jobean Road Tuesday morning due to a gas line rupture, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.

Travelers were asked to find alternate routes while crews repaired the line.

Company representatives were notified and were responding to the leak, the agency posted around 10 a.m.

The leak was repaired and all roads reopened around 11:25 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments