PUNTA GORDA — Gas prices have slowly ticked down over the last 10 days, and Southwest Florida motorists pay among the least in the state.
The statewide average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped to $2.39 from $2.46 a month ago, and from $2.71 a year ago. The most expensive metro markets included Panama City, where the average per-gallon price was $2.52, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $2.51 and Tallahassee at $2.47, according to AAA.
The Punta Gorda area was considered to be among the least-expensive metro markets at $2.33 a gallon — tied with Orlando. Only the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.32) displayed cheaper gas prices in the Sunshine State. The Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice area registered an average price of $2.36.
Fill up now as prices are expected to increase, according to AAA.
"Florida gas prices declined as anticipated last week, but could move slightly higher again in the coming days," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Refineries are still conducting maintenance, and gasoline demand is at a higher level than usual for this time of year. This has led to lower gasoline supply levels, which pushed wholesale gasoline prices a few cents higher last week. As a result, the state average could soon return to around $2.43 per gallon. Despite the anticipated increase, Florida drivers are still paying 30 cents per gallon less than last year. Which means, they're saving almost $5 on a full tank of gasoline"
Florida remains below the national average of $2.60 a gallon, according to AAA. Californians pay the most at $4.06 a gallon. Louisiana boasted the least expensive gas at $2.24.
AAA lists state and metro gas prices online: gasprices.aaa.com/?state=FL
