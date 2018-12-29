On the third day of Christmas, a third of national gas stations gave to us: gas for less than $2 a gallon.
And at least four gas stations in Englewood, one in Venice and one in Port Charlotte displayed prices per gallon at $1.999 or lower Friday. Only about a quarter of Florida’s gas stations have fuel above $2.25 a gallon, AAA said.
“Falling gas prices continue to be ‘the gift that keeps giving’ this holiday season,” said American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Prices at the pump declined as AAA projected last week, largely due to weakness in the stock market and concerns about global crude oversupply.”
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area, which is all of Charlotte County, has the second-lowest average gas prices in the state at $2.071 a gallon, according to AAA. The area is trailing less than 2 cents behind the front runner, the Villages, which has an average gallon at $2.053.
“Although oil and gasoline futures have been on a roller coaster ride this week, wholesale gas prices have held steady,” Jenkins said. “Unless oil prices suddenly spike, prices at the pump should remain low through the end of the year.”
Since October, Charlotte County’s pump prices have decreased at an average of 71 cents. The state average was lowered by 63 cents, and the national average by 59 cents.
