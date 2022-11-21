Gas prices to drop in Florida

Industry experts say gas prices have dropped this week in Florida are expected to fall through the holiday weekend.

 Manuela Soldi, Tulsa World

TALLAHASSEE — Gasoline prices have dropped as Florida motorists hit the road for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

More than 2.9 million Floridians are forecast to drive or fly more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the AAA auto club.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments