Even though Memorial Day weekend is supposed to be the most expensive time of year for gas, Florida gas prices continued to drift downward.
The average daily price for regular gasoline is now the lowest it’s been since March at $2.595 statewide Tuesday.
“Gas prices took an early summer slide, due to growing domestic fuel supplies and the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA. “Both factors forced oil prices to their lowest level in two months. As we begin the summer driving season, Florida drivers are saving a little more than $4.50 compared to last year, when filling an average size tank of gas.”
Statewide prices this time last year were $2.918, or 31 cents higher than what they are now. However, 2017 experienced gas prices 29 cents lower on average than what they are now.
What’s happening locally? Area gas prices declined an average of 3.4 cents since last Tuesday, according to AAA gas station data.
North Port stations’ prices declined the most — 5.9 cents since last week.
Meanwhile, gas prices declined an average of 3.4 cents in Arcadia, 2.7 cents in Port Charlotte, 3 cents in Punta Gorda and 3.6 cents in Venice gas stations since last week.
Englewood gas prices declined the least — 2.1 cents since last week.
What’s in store for the future?Gas prices have declined for 25 consecutive days, so Jenkins expects gas prices to “level off in the short term.”
“Retail prices appear to be catching up with the drop in wholesale (gasoline),” he said. “Where prices go from here will likely be steered by oil prices and the next EIA supply/demand report.”
The price of crude oil dropped a total of $4.47 per barrel last week, settling at $58.63 Friday.
