As tensions escalate in the Middle East, drivers in Southwest Florida - and nationwide - may see higher gas prices at the pumps.
Florida gas prices climbed an average of 7 cents per gallon from Friday, according to the Auto Club Group. However, that increase was set in motion before the U.S. air strikes last week by crude oil price hikes in December.
After news broke that the U.S. carried out attacks on Iran, crude prices surged nearly $2 per barrel Friday. An increase of that magnitude can directly trigger a 5 cent hike at the pump, AAA said in a press release.
“Many people don’t realize that half of what they pay for every gallon of gasoline is determined by the price of oil,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Even though the U.S. is producing oil at a record pace, that oil is bought and sold on the stock market, which is heavily influenced by global supply and demand. Crude prices rise when there’s a threat of war, because of concerns over how the conflict could hamper supply and demand.”
Florida drivers are currently paying the highest prices for gasoline since early December.
In the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice metro area, the average was $2.50 on Monday, compared to $2.42 a week prior and $2.05 one year ago.
According to AAA data, prices in the Punta Gorda metro area averaged $2.50 Monday, compared to $2.41 a week prior, and $2.05 one year ago.
The state average of $2.53 is 30 cents per gallon more than this time last year. According to AAA, the reason for this disparity is due to the price of oil, which is currently $20 per barrel more than it was in January 2019. As a result, gas prices are off to their most expensive start to a new year since 2014.
Jenkins said it’s still too early to know how much of an impact the conflict will have on overall prices at the pump.
“We’ll likely have a better idea early this week,” he said. “Volatility should be expected with both oil and gasoline through January, at the very least. If geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, crude prices may rise and drag gasoline along for the ride.”
