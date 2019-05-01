Gas prices statewide are on their 18th day of decline.
In those 18 days, prices for regular gas have dropped 9 cents per gallon for regular gas statewide.
Locally, we’re saving a few more pennies with the Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area (MSA) prices, which includes all of Charlotte County, declining 13 cents since April 12.
Why are they lowering? Gas prices are moving in line with wholesale gasoline and oil futures “which all dropped last week,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Gasoline futures also declined 3 cents on the stock market, while wholesale gasoline slipped 4 cents per gallon in Florida.
The price of crude oil settled at $62.80 per barrel last Friday. A week before, the price of crude oil was almost $66 per barrel.
“The downward direction should help keep downward pressure on prices this week,” Jenkins said.
However, stock prices have the ability to quickly change directions this time of year in response to international or domestic news that have negative implications on fuel supplies, he said.
How do we compare? As of Tuesday, Florida was the 13th cheapest state for gas nationally.
The lowest gas prices in the country are mostly found in the southeastern United States, Jenkins said. “Since most of these states are supplied by Gulf Coast refineries, this could be a positive indicator that refineries in the area are moving past their various issues that have affected fuel supplies and led prices higher.”
How’s the rest of the state doing? The most expensive areas in Florida for regular gasoline are the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area ($2.805), Miami ($2.777) and Gainseville ($2.762).
Meanwhile, the cheapest areas in Florida for regular gasoline are the Melbourne-Titusville area ($2.627), Jacksonville ($2.629) and Punta Gorda ($2.649).
What’s in store for the future? More ambiguity. Though nothing is set in stone, we can prepare ourselves for the worst considering past trends.
“The downward movement is encouraging,” Jenkins said, “However, it’s possible we haven’t seen our highest prices of the season.”
Last year, the Florida average jumped almost 10 cents in the second week of may—following the oil trends at the time.
Normally, the highest prices of the year occur by Memorial day. Last year, the highest price statewide was on Memorial Day weekend at $2.918.
There is some hope, though, as statewide prices Tuesday were 3 cents less than this time last year.
