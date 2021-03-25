Gasoline prices are "flat at the moment on the retail side," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA. But he cautioned prices could move in either direction.
"Futures are lower than a week ago, and we could see a slip because of this," he said.
"The highest price so far is $2.91 for the Florida state average," he said.
That price for regular unleaded was hit on March 22, when a number of factors added to the uptick, including refinery shutdowns from either storms or maintenance, higher demand, and lower inventories.
For awhile, it looked as if unleaded regular could hit $3. Earlier in the week a large shipping vessel got wedged in the Suez Canal, a major crude oil shipping route, Jenkins pointed out. The ship was still stuck Thursday.
This rattled the futures market; prior to this crude oil futures had been slipping. However, news of the blockage caused futures to rise, Jenkins said.
He said he hesitated to give any "sweeping proclamation" as to where prices will be headed toward the Memorial Day weekend, as it all depends on market conditions and oil industry news.
But while Jenkins said he was "optimistic" that prices would remain steady and perhaps fall in the short-term, he cautioned we still "could see $3 at the pump pretty soon."
As of Thursday, regular unleaded was selling for $2.89 in Punta Gorda, at Shell and Raceway stations, and $2.79 at other stations in Port Charlotte. Sam's Club was selling regular unleaded at $2.74.
AAA's data Thursday revealed the Punta Gorda metro market, which includes all of Charlotte County, saw regular unleaded averaging $2.847 per gallon. This was below the state average of $2.897.
On Wednesday, regular unleaded was slightly higher in the Punta Gorda metro market, at $2.859, and a week ago Thursday it averaged $2.769. The price of regular unleaded a month ago in the Punta Gorda metro market was $2.550, and a year ago the average price was $1.979.
Broken down by county, AAA's data as of Thursday showed Charlotte County averaging $2.847 per gallon for regular unleaded; Sarasota at $2.888; DeSoto at $2.891; and Lee County at $2.877.
