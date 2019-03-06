After gas prices skyrocketed to their peak last week, the price is starting to trickle down in fractions of a penny.
Last week, Florida gas prices jumped an average of 14 cents in three days. Local Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda pumps were worse, rising an average of 18 cents between Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.
This week, however, those same stations lowered an average of 3 cents between Feb. 26 and Tuesday.
“Florida motorists will be happy to get a break from rising prices, but that springtime bounce is far from finished,” said American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
Statewide, prices actually rose by an average of 6.5 cents in that same time period.
Why is this happening?Gas prices typically rise in the spring due to rising demand, refinery maintenance and switching to the summer-blend gasoline. Unfortunately, these factors “should keep upward pressure on pump prices for the next couple of months,” Jenkins said.
“Gas prices generally reach their annual peak by Memorial Day, unless a hurricane or refinery outage threatens supplies,” he said.
AAA forecasts prices will peak at around $2.75 before the summer.
How do we compare to last year?Despite the price hike, the state average remains six cents less than this time last year.
Locally, Punta Gorda’s prices are almost 2 cents less than what they were last year.
What are the cheapest areas in the state? The cheapest areas on average for gas this week are Pensacola ($2.374), Panama City ($2.394) and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.400).
Most expensive? The most expensive areas on average for gas this week are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.573), Homosassa Springs ($2.506) and Ocala ($2.506).
