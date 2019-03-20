Like a bad flood, the price of gas just keeps rising.
Florida gas prices increased an average of 15 cents since last week, placing Florida as the 10th most expensive state for gas.
The state has also claimed the number one spot for the state with the largest monthly increase, 39 cents.
“Drivers saw a jump at the pump last week,” said American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Although it appears the state average is leveling out for now.”
However, Jenkins warns residents to not be too optimistic.
“The springtime surge may not be over quite yet. The highest prices of the year can arrive anytime between now and Memorial Day weekend.”
Why did prices rise?
Many factors have contributed to the rising cost, including a higher demand, lower supply and a more expensive blend of gasoline being introduced this time of year.
Refineries are also conducting planned refinery maintenance.
“There are reports that 3-4 refineries in the Gulf Coast are conducting unplanned refinery maintenance, which is curbing refinery output,” Jenkins said.
How does this compare to last year?
In 2018, statewide prices saw a surge this same time of year. However, prices were still 8 cents less than what they are now.
What to expect
Jenkins anticipates upward pressure to remain on pump prices for awhile.
The highest prices of the year normally occur by Memorial Day weekend, then start to seesaw in the summer.
By the wintertime, prices start declining.
Best and worst spots in the state to buy gas
The most expensive areas for gas in Florida are the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area ($2.754), Fort Lauderdale ($2.695) and Port St. Lucie ($2.683).
The cheapest areas for gas are Pensacola ($2.485), the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.525) and Tallahassee ($2.530).
Punta Gorda is the sixth cheapest area for gas in Florida at $2.576, while the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice area ranks ninth averaging $2.589 a gallon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.