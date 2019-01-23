Flip over those seat cushions, because it’s time to go fishing for some change.
Punta Gorda’s average gas price rose 15 cents since last Monday, climbing from $2.032 to $2.180 as of Tuesday.
“Rising gas prices are not uncommon during the month of January,” said American Automobile Association spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Last year, the state average climbed a total of 17 cents in the first 31 days.”
Even one of the cheapest gas stations last week in Port Charlotte, the Marathon on 4276 Tamiami Trail, hiked their prices from $1.999 to $2.149. All the cheapest gas stations in Venice, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Arcadia, Englewood and North Port range from $2.139 to $2.179 this week, compared to last week’s savings of $1.959 to $2.099 a gallon, according to AAA’s fuel finder.
This uptick at the pump is due to rising oil prices, which tends to happen this time of year. Oil has risen $8 this year, mainly due to reduced OPEC output and “renewed optimism for a US-China trade deal,” Jenkins said.
“However, some of that optimism appeared to be waning on Tuesday,” he said. “Oil and gasoline futures were falling due to global demand concerns. This could help alleviate some of the upward pressure on pump prices for now.”
Additional increases are likely in the coming weeks, as refineries enter maintenance season and prepare to switch to a more expensive-to-produce summer-blend gasoline.
“AAA expects gas prices to spring higher in the coming months, with national and Florida average prices peaking around $2.75 by Memorial Day,” Jenkins said.
The most expensive regions in Florida to fill up are listed as Panama City ($2.404), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.353) and Miami ($2.309). The cheapest regions in Florida this week are Pensacola ($2.156), Punta Gorda ($2.180) and the Melbourne-Titusville area ($2.182).
