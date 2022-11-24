Cam Miller and Connor Nicol work the grill for the “Bacon on a Stick” and “Chicken on a Stick” which are a favorite among the hundreds of guests at the Gator Wilderness Camp School’s “Turkey in the Hole.”
Lowell Alderfer distributes “Bacon on a Stick” to Jackson Mullet at the Gator Wilderness Camp School’s annual “Turkey in the Hole.” “Bacon on a Stick,” grilled with a brown sugar glaze, is a favorite among the guests.
Sears Coker, a 2020 Gator Wilderness Camp School graduate, explains to Davey Nelson and Jake Woods the process for making his “Gator Table” using a tree trunk and real alligator head. It was Sears’ second table for the annual auction that he has made for the Gator Wilderness Camp School. The “Gator Table” sold later at auction for $11,000.
Ruben Veachy, Rosemary Veachy and Gail Sullivan were all smiles after they received their turkey dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, rolls and dessert at the annual Gator Wilderness Camp School’s “Turkey in the Hole.”
The campers at Gator Wilderness Camp School prepare the wood to be lit for the cooking of over 75 turkeys for the annual “Turkey in the Hole.” The individually aluminum-wrapped turkeys were placed on pallets, wood was stacked 4 foot high and turkeys were cooked overnight for 9 hours.
Doug Yoder, family work counselor, shares the mission of the Gator Wilderness Camp School with guests at the annual “Turkey in the Hole.”
Rebekah Pentecost and Evangeline Pentecost make a dessert selection at the annual Gator Wilderness Camp School’s “Turkey in the Hole.”
Over 1,500 guests and supporters of the Gator Wilderness Camp School in Arcadia attended the annual “Thanksgiving Celebration Dinner and Fundraising Auction” last Saturday. The campers at Gator Wilderness Camp School prepared the wood to be lit for the cooking of over 75 turkeys. The individually prepared aluminum-wrapped turkeys were placed on pallets, wood was stacked 4 feet high and turkeys were cooked overnight for nine hours.
Guests enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, rolls and dessert. The Fundraising Auction consisted of donated items by businesses and handmade items, such as lures and coffee tables made by the Campers in the Camp shop.
“It is our largest fundraising event of the year and as a faith-based organization, Gator Wilderness Camp School is funded strictly by private donations. Our annual 'Turkey in the Hole' is a way for the community to learn about how the campers live and see what the campers do daily. It is also a great opportunity to learn about our mission” stated Melissa Bergey, Family Worker, and Marketing Director.
