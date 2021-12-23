PORT CHARLOTTE -- Charlotte County deputies made an arrest in a generator theft case after the victim told them he had seen the generator being sold on Facebook.
The theft was first reported to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 18. The generator was located inside the garage of a residence on Aviation Court.
Security camera footage captured a suspect entering through the front outdoor opened garage. The subject in the video footage then drags a red Gentron-brand 10,000 watt generator, valued at $800, out of the garage and into the bed of a truck.
One of the complainants in the case also reported the theft of several tools from a trailer that was on the property.
This sequence of events was corroborated by the eyewitness testimony of a neighbor on Aviation Court and the security footage from another nearby property.
The owner of the generator told CCSO on Monday that he had found a Facebook Marketplace listing offering to sell what he believed to be the item in question; the listing was under the name Shawn Safron.
The complainant had already made arrangements to meet with Safron and told deputies that he was “100 percent” certain that the generator was the right one; the generator in the picture showed a longer-than-usual pull cord that he had recently installed. CCSO requested that the complainant allow the deputies to handle contact with Safron.
According to authorities, a review of law enforcement databases showed that Safron owns a black 2014 Ram 1500 truck — the same model seen in the security camera footage.
The report states that Safron left his residence on Allison Street in his truck and drove to Silver Springs Terrace. When he left the second location, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle. From this sequence of events, it is likely that deputies were tracking Safron after he was identified as a suspect.
During the stop, Safron was allegedly found to have “Dilaudid pain pills” on his person. According to the report, he agreed to come with deputies to a CCSO District office to provide a statement.
Another paragraph was redacted with the explanation of “confession.” Deputies also spoke to members of Safron’s family, who identified another man, Jeremy Lucian Brown, as being present in the truck when the alleged theft occurred.
A search warrant was conducted at Brown’s residence, according to authorities, led to the location of both the red Gentron generator and the tools missing from the trailer. A handgun was also recovered at the property.
The arrest report also states that there was a fire pit on the property. During the search, partially burnt documents were found inside the pit that appeared to be from the generator.
Safron, 37, and Brown, 31, were both charged with unarmed burglary, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, grand theft, and tampering with physical evidence. Safron was also charged with dealing or trafficking in stolen property; Brown was additionally charged with possession of firearm ammunition or weapons as a convicted felon.
Brown was processed at Charlotte County Jail and released Tuesday on $42,000 bond. Saffron is currently being held at county jail on $16,000 total bond for three of seven charges and no bond for the other four.
