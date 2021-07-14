Police lights

EDITOR'S NOTE: Because the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office refuses to talk to The Daily Sun, we were unable to get potentially lifesaving news to our readers in a timely manner.

A possible explosive device has been identified as only a rifle sight, and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is now lifting the evacuation order for Gertrude Avenue at Harbor Boulevard.

After a woman approached Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies about a possibly explosive device in the trunk of her car Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., that area was evacuated.

The bomb squad from the Lee County Sheriff's Office was called in. They determined that the object in the trunk was a rifle sight coated with cosmoline, a rust-prevention substance.

Multiple business were evacuated, including R&L Market, Sam's Subs, and Gulf Coast Orthopedic.

