If you want to catch a good view of Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse, the Super Blood Moon, bring binoculars, head to Florida Southwestern Observatory.
What is the Super Blood Moon?
“This is being called a ‘Super Blood Moon’ simply for two reasons,” said Brian Risley, from the SouthWest Florida Astronomical Society (SWFAS) “The full moon occurs near the closest approach to the earth by the moon in this orbit (Super) and during the eclipse, the moon will often get a dark red to dark grey appearance due to light getting to it going through the earth’s atmosphere (Blood).”
What can you expect to see?
Different from the solar eclipse, which took place last year, the total eclipse was only visible for 70 miles, while people here in Florida only saw a partial eclipse, Tom Segur, director of the observatory said. With the lunar eclipse, anyone on the nighttime side of Earth will witness its totality, he added.
Segur will give a 20-minute presentation about lunar eclipses, and why we have them several times throughout the night, prior to the viewing.
“I saw an eclipse in 1989, where the moon during totality was so dark you couldn’t find it,” Segur said, adding it was due to the amount of dust and ash in the air from a volcano that occurred in the Pacific.
During Sunday’s lunar eclipse, people can expect the moon to appear a reddish color, Segur said, because the light reflected from Earth’s atmosphere filters out most of the light, besides the red, which shines onto the moon.
Where can you view the eclipse?
The FSW Punta Gorda Campus Moore Observatory will be open to the public from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. to watch the moon go through the phases of the eclipse. Segur said using binoculars when observing the night sky will allow you to see surface features of the moon, including craters. SWFAS will have telescopes set up for visitors to use. Sunday night’s viewing event is free and open to the public.
When will the eclipse begin and end?
The eclipse will begin at 10:34 p.m., with totality to occur at 11:41 p.m., and maximum eclipse at 12:21 a.m., before the total phase ends at 12:43 a.m. According to Risley, one does not need to look up at the moon for the entire eclipse, but can look up every 10 to 15 minutes to see the change in phases.
What will the weather be like Sunday night/ early Monday morning?
Segur said he will also have an eye on the weather report throughout the week.
“If it’s raining Sunday night, it’s finished. There’s nothing to see,” Segur said.
Dustin Norman, a forecaster from the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay, said that while there is still some uncertainty this far out, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies for Sunday night.
A cold front is expected to move through our area Sunday afternoon with evening showers and potentially a few thunderstorms, Norman said.
“It’s not looking like the greatest chance for sky visibility,” he added.
The low temperature for early Monday morning is expected to dip into the low 40s.
When will the next lunar eclipse occur?
The next total lunar eclipse won’t be until May 26, 2021. Florida will only have a partial view of the partial phase. The next total lunar eclipse for Florida will occur May 2022.
For more information, visit fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
