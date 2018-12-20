A cold front moving through Florida today will bring lots of wind and thunderstorms, weather officials said.
In anticipation of the line of storms, Sarasota County Schools announced Wednesday it has canceled all after-school activities for today. Charlotte County school officials did not cancel any activities.
The chance of rain for Southwest Florida is 100 percent for today, and rainfall expected for Charlotte County through Friday could reach 2½ inches, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay.
There will be a slight chance of an isolated tornado, according to forecaster, Rodney Wynn.
For flooding, there is possibility for local urban and small streams in heavier storms, as well as street flooding, Wynn said.
The rain is expected to taper off after 7 p.m. with a lingering 30-50 percent chance through Friday, which will quiet down late Friday night.
The low for tonight will reach 64 degrees, 61 on Friday night, further dropping to 49 Saturday night, and 42 Sunday night, before temperatures will get back up into a low of 50s next week.
“This is around the seasonal average,” Wynn said.
Wynn said Saturday morning through next week, we are looking at pleasant weather.
Sarasota County’s school district decided to cancel the activities due to an abundance of caution because of the severe weather moving through the area. A press released stated that while activities are cancelled, after-care is still being offered at school sites.
Staff Writer Alexandra Herrera contributed to this report.
