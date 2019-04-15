Easter is on April 21. Get ready for the Easter Bunny at area egg hunts events.
PORT CHARLOTTE
• Easter Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 13 at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave. Food, games, music and inflatables. For more information, call 941-625-4356 or www.pcumc.com.
• Come and join the Easter Bunny from 9 a.m. to noon on April 20 at North Charlotte Regional Park, 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte to celebrate Charlotte County’s 55th Easter egg hunt production. Children 12 and under are welcome to participate. There will be games, bounce houses, crafts, face painting, laser tag, music, prizes and one of the largest egg hunts in Charlotte County. Don’t forget to bring your Easter basket. This event is free for all. For more information call 941-627-1074.
• Easter Egg Hunt & Festival on April 20, at 10 a.m., families are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte for its Easter Festival. At 10 a.m. children who are toddlers through age 12 will each receive an empty basket and take part in an Easter egg hunt. After the hunt, there will be food, a bounce house, and crafts. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is found at http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
PUNTA GORDA
• Easter Bunny Festival is a free, fun and festive event for the entire family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13, along Madrid Blvd. across from Subway in Punta Gorda. Visit with the Easter Bunny, treats and goodie bags for kids ages 10 and under, games and prizes. For more information, visit www.eventa.us/amp/events/punta-gorda-fl/easter-bunny-festival.
• Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda, will holds its “Spring Fling” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20. Food, face painting, (candy) kissing booth, fishing booth, Easter egg hunts for small children and one for adults. Entertainment along with vendors, games and prizes, candy and a learning experience on what the true meaning of Easter is! All ages are welcome. For more information, call 941-637-1717.
NORTH PORT
• On April 12, the City of North Port will host a Flashlight Egg Hunt for families with children ages 6 to 11. The event will take place at 8:30 p.m., once the sun has set, on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Children are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a basket to fill. Children who find an egg with a special ticket inside can redeem it on-site for an extra special basket from the Easter Bunny. 15,000 glow in the dark eggs will be hidden in hay throughout City Center Front Green. Egg hunters will be divided into two age groups; 6-8 years old and 9-11 years old.
• On April 13, the City of North Port will host its signature “Egg”normous Egg Hunt for families with children ages 3 to 9. The egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Children are encouraged to bring their own baskets to gather as many of the 22,000 eggs that they can. Children who find an egg with a special ticket inside can redeem it on-site for an extra special basket from the Easter Bunny. Egg hunters will be divided into three age groups; 3-4 years old, 5- 6 years old, and 7-9 years old. As part of this event and in conjunction with Deep Creek Community Church, the City will also offer an Adaptive Egg Hunt section for children with special needs and their families. The Adaptive Egg Hunt will include sensory eggs and other accommodations to ensure eggs are easily found and reachable. This will allow egg hunters to search at a pace they are comfortable with.
• Living Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., on the dividing line of North Port and Port Charlotte, will hold its second annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on April 20. Crafts, decorate cookies, refreshments and meet the Easter bunny. Bring a basket to collect the eggs. For more information, call 941-625-8090.
• Easter egg hunt. AMVETS Post 2000 hosts an Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. April 21 for AMVETS families and North Port children. Children up to age 8 are invited. Registration is required by April 19. Sign up by stopping by the post or calling 941-429-1999. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs.
ENGLEWOOD
• Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon on April 20 at Englewood United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. All children of the community are invited to come to the grand Annual Easter Egg Hunt with an adult, and bring their baskets for collecting. Festivities start in Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. with free registration, crafts and games, a climbing wall and bounce house, popcorn and cotton candy, door prizes and live music by the Fusion by Fire praise band. Egg hunts by age group will launch from there starting at 10:30 a.m. and end at noon. Optional preregistration is available online at www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
• The Fellowship Church of Englewood Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd., W., Rotonda W., will host its 2019 Easter Eggstravaganza from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 13. With over 50,000 Easter eggs being hidden for the kids, this event is gonna be huge. Free, and open to the public. Along with the egg hunt, there will be face painters, clowns, games, prizes, pizza and six bicycles to be given away and two Kindle Fires to kids over 13. For more information, call the Fellowship Church office at 941-475-7447, or log on to http://myfc.church.
VENICE
• The Venice Lions Club invites all blind and visually impaired children and their siblings to an Easter Egg Hunt with beeping eggs. The hunt will be on at 1 p.m. on April 20, at Venezia Park, 450 Nassau St. The eggs will be hidden and participants will find them by listening for the loud beep. Attendees will need a buddy for assistance. There is no cost, thanks to the generosity of the Lions Club. RSVP is requested. To RSVP or for more information, call Lion Shelley at 941-485-2354.
• Easter Egg Hunt Eggstavaganza will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on April 20 at the Gazebo in Downtown Venice Centennial Park, 200 West Venice Ave. Meet the Easter Bunny, race to find hidden eggs and just have fun. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-484-6742 or visit www.visitvenicefl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.