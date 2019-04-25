What starts as a simple seed can turn into a source of clean air, cool shade on a hot summer day, or a home for a squirrel.
And Friday is the day to honor these multi-talented plants. April 26 is Arbor Day, and the annual Arbor Day Expo, hosted by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services Charlotte County extension office, has something green for everyone.
“Trees are very important to the community and the environment,” said Holly Bates, the extension program manager for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services.
From premier plant vendors to demonstrations teaching a novice gardener how to care for a red maple, the event has everything to celebrate these woody perennials.
Have a sick plant?Get to the root of the problem. A Master Gardener plant clinic will be open during the event to address all your plant problems and questions.
Bates also encourages people to go to their office during business hours, where advisers offer information on how to start any project, from a raised-bed vegetable garden to introducing butterfly plants to a landscape.
Don’t have a tree?You can get one! A free tree will be given to each of those who attend a short demonstration on tree planting and care while supplies last.
The demonstration will be held every half hour starting at 10 a.m., and participants have the option of watching a live demonstration outside, or watching a video in an air-conditioned room. Both demonstrations will last roughly 10 minutes, Bates said.
Tree options include red maples, sweet gums and flash pines. There are 225 trees in all to give out and most are about 4-feet tall.
Not a tree person?Many plant vendors will be there with a variety of plants, including tropical fruit and ornamental plants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.