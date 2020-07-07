It’s been two weeks with no local update on the coronavirus pandemic, so Charlotte County will host a Facebook Live session at 10 a.m Thursday.
Providing the update will be Joe Pepe, local administrator for the Florida Department of Health. Charlotte County TV will broadcast the briefing on the county’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida. The video will remain available for viewing after the live interview concludes.
Pepe will review the latest coronavirus information including local case counts, testing sites and personal protection guidance. Staff from the county’s Joint Information Center will answer questions and provide links to sources of information.
Comments will be live streamed.
The live stream comes after county commissioners decided to stop meeting every week to hear local updates on the pandemic. They made this decision just before a surge in cases locally and an extreme increase statewide began. The board meets twice a month, which can mean up to a three-week delay. Board members said they felt sufficiently updated in their one-on-one sessions with county staff.
