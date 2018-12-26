Lonny Albino was homeless on his last birthday, but he said it was one of the best he ever had.
He and Holly, his wife of 27 years, spent the day sitting in the woods, listening to the rain — and enjoying each other’s company.
Holly suffered numerous health problems, and Lonny quit his job to take care of her. When they lost their disability housing because of a dispute with their landlord, he spent his days pushing her miles across town in her wheelchair.
“He would push Holly miles in 90 degree weather and never complained,” said Tony Hill, a friend who met the couple when they would stop in to his tobacco shop.
Hill said his friendship with the Albinos began when he asked them one day if they wanted some air conditioning. Eventually, Lonny would leave Holly in the shop while he ran errands, and Hill and his parents would sometimes give the couple rides and have them over for dinner.
On Nov. 12, Holly died from her heart condition. She was one of 15 people recognized at the Homeless Person’s Memorial Day Vigil held Friday by the Gulf Coast Partnership. The vigil was part of a nationwide event each year on the winter solstice, the longest and often coldest night of the year.
Angela Hogan, CEO of the Homeless Coalition, said 15 is the highest number of people lost in one year she could recall.
“Our goal tonight is to commemorate the lives of those folks who were our friends,” she said. “Many of them died because of health conditions that probably wouldn’t have affected them had they been in a safe house and had a clean place to recover and support and rest.”
The names of each person who died were read by Alecia Cunningham, who worked for the Homeless Coalition for many years and knew several of those who died personally.
Patrick Flannery, an 88-year-old man who died in August, came to the Homeless Coalition the day he was released from the hospital after open heart surgery, she said.
“He still had a PICC line in his arm, and he was in a wheelchair, and he didn’t have a home to go to,” Cunningham said. “Many times, people show up in cabs when the hospitals drop them off, very, very sick people, and sometimes we don’t have room.”
Larry Adams, a 60-year-old Navy veteran who died in July, helped a single mother find a place to live.
“It was a house he was looking at getting for himself, and he gave it to this single mother and her daughter, and he stayed at the shelter, and then he went back out to the woods,” Cunningham said.
James Evans, 60, was dying but kept coming and participating in the “Getting Ahead” class taught at the Homeless Coalition. He died on July 2 — one week after it ended.
Cunningham said when people learn their stories, the homeless become real people.
“You just walk by and you don’t know who they are, so they’re like little ghosts on the side of the road. We don’t have to pay attention to them; they just need to get a job — then they’re not real people,” she said. “But tonight you’ve heard stories that make these people real. We’ve got to stop letting people die out in the woods. That has to end.”
Richard Combs, a minister at Port Charlotte Church of Christ, came to the vigil to speak about Holly on behalf of Lonny. He said knowing the pair opened his eyes to the realities of homelessness.
“I’ll be honest, I probably had some misconceptions about those that were homeless, and those that were down and out,” he said. “I can tell you that these two people really opened my eyes to what it’s like. I saw two very strong people.”
Holly was educated, Combs said, having studied psychology in upstate New York. She owned her own restaurant for a time. She was compassionate, had the biggest heart, and could always make people laugh.
“How do you summarize a wife of 27 years?” Combs said. “I’ll tell you one thing I always told Lonny when he came over is I have never ever seen a more devoted husband than Lonny. He would always tell me, ‘I’m nothing special, I’m nothing.’ And I would say, ‘No, you always took care of her even in difficult situations.’ She was pretty much in a wheelchair or in a walker. Many people saw Lonny all the time pushing her everywhere. They were inseparable.”
Combs said he would spend whole days driving the Albinos around to different social service agencies, only for them to be turned away from each one. He realized how difficult it can be to get help and how their circumstance wasn’t their fault.
“People need to realize we need to help more, look at people differently,” he said.
Angela Hogan said she herself grew up in homeless shelters, couch surfing, and foster care, and the thing she remembers the most is the feeling of always being judged.
“Life for me, when I look back on it, was really just an extended test of whether or not you’re worthy,” she said. “You’re always stressed, you’re always powerless... Growing up like that makes you afraid of everything. It makes you afraid to get up in the middle of the night and use the bathroom, because you’ve got to sneak really quietly because God forbid you’re going to wake up somebody whose house you’re at the mercy of, and you’re going to piss them off, and then you’re going to have to leave.”
Now, as the CEO of the Homeless Coalition, she said she gets a lot of questions about homelessness, questions like, “What do you do about all those people who want to be homeless?” and “Aren’t they all drunks?” and “Don’t they all do drugs?” and “If they’d just stop, they’d have plenty of money for housing.”
Going into the holidays and the new year, she hopes everyone will have a little more compassion, respect, and love for one another. Homelessness is not a hard problem to solve, she said, when there’s trust and mutual respect between the people who need housing and the people who can provide it.
“There’s no reason that in Charlotte County we have to accept homelessness,” she said. “We don’t. We don’t have to accept that it’s OK for people to lose their lives because they can’t get help.”
