Despite previous plans to close a portion of the Gilchrist Park pickleball courts this spring, Punta Gorda opted Wednesday to delay any real action for now.
The City Council made plans in January to shut down four of the eight courts at the park (400 W. Retta Esplanade) upon the opening of 16 courts at the new PicklePlex of Punta Gorda at Florida SouthWestern State College (26300 Airport Road), now projected to open in May.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, that decision was changed when the Community Redevelopment Agency, made up of the City Council and two other representatives, decided to hold off on any major renovations at the courts until after a newly-formed pickleball committee could report its findings to the city.
One idea is finding a new location for the courts altogether.
“We should wait until after the pickleball committee comes to some conclusions,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke. “They’re not going to make any recommendations, but they will present some findings to us and that committee then could present some thoughts on (this).”
Regardless of the committee, the city is set to construct a sound barrier along the southwest side of the courts. That timeline is still being determined.
The City Council selected the seven committee members on Wednesday. They include one representative from each of the five council districts, as well as two at-large members who are also city residents. The committee’s fact-finding mission is to identify short- and long-term solutions for pickleball in Punta Gorda.
Those members, include:
- District 1 − Jeff Carman (pickleball player)
- District 2 − Debra Sarkizian (pickleball player)
- District 3 − Julie Moriarty (non-pickleball player)
- District 4 − Beth Magnin (non-pickleball player)
- District 5 − William Hughes (non-pickleball player)
- At Large − Darcy Hall (pickleball player)
- At Large − Donna Peterman (non-pickleball player)
Some Historic District (District 1) homeowners along West Retta Esplanade − an area considered to be most impacted by game play at the park — were not happy with some of the selections.
“I’m disappointed for the District 1 choice,” said Sheila Jaeger of the same district. “I don’t think that is someone who has (our) district’s (best interests) in mind.”
Jaeger said she also worried about how well homeowners along West Retta would be represented by the committee or if some of the members would be more sympathetic to the pickleball players.
The new committee members spoke at Wednesday’s meeting before the selection was made.
“I am hopeful to be on a committee that is rational with agendas neither hidden nor open,” said Carman (District 1), “(One) that will work together to come up with a proper solution for pickleball in Punta Gorda.”
Avid pickleball player Sarkizian (District 2) said she plans to be a voice of reason.
“I have been to many venues across South Florida so I have a good sense of what works well and what doesn’t,” Sarkizian said.
The committee has a 90-day timeline to produce their facts and findings to the City Council. A meeting schedule is still being determined.
Because they are a fact-finding committee, they are not subject to the state’s Sunshine Law, requiring their meetings to be open to the pubic. They also cannot make any recommendations to City Council members.
“This is an important community project,” Peterman said. “I live in the (District 1) area, so I’ve observed both sides. I want to be part of the solution. We need to get together and determine what we can do and come up with a game plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.