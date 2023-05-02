Gillum Trial

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at the federal courthouse for jury selection in his corruption trial, April 17 in Tallahassee.

 Tallahassee DemocraT/Alicia Devine

TALLAHASSEE — Opening the possibility of a mistrial, jurors in the public-corruption trial of former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said Tuesday they reached a verdict on one count of an indictment but were doubtful they could reach consensus on at least one other count.

Gillum, who also served as Tallahassee mayor, faces charges of lying to federal investigators, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and committing wire fraud. The charges are related to activities between 2016 and 2019, as Gillum rose to national political stardom.


   
