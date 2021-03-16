A 13-year-old girl died in a house fire in Arcadia early Tuesday morning, according to the DeSoto County Fire Department.
The fire was reported at a home on Levsky Avenue just before 3 a.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. They were told two people were believed to be inside.
Witnesses said the girl had gone back into the home to rescue the family dog.
Firefighters found the girl inside the home. The dog lay dead next to the girl, who did not survive, authorities said.
Six people lived in the house.
This is a developing story.
