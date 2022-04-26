The 2022 Giving Challenge is drawing a large number of people to assist area nonprofits.
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda and WKDW radio in North Port were among the locations where nonprofits set up to let people bring their donations — which would be matched.
The pop-up event and its festivities was hosted by the Military Heritage Museum and continued until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Giving Challenge, a 24-hour online event presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, ends at noon Wednesday.
Marie LaBrosse hosted 10 hours of on-air interviews Tuesday at North Port's WKDW-97.7 FM, an independent radio station.
She rotated topics in 30-minute segments with advocates in such topics as human trafficking to military veteran groups, station manager R.J. Malloy said.
“It's going to be a fun day,” Malloy said.
The station closed its regular programming to join the Giving Challenge, he said.
Tanna Horner, executive director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, said she was pleased with the turnout in Punta Gorda.
Among the other nonprofits present at the Military Heritage Museum were Charlotte Chorale, Peace River Wildlife Center, Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, the United Way, and the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors.
"Would you like to receive a booster shot today?" Andes Clinic Executive Director Suzanne Roberts asked.
Anyone receiving a free COVID-19 vaccine administered by an Andes nurse received a $50 gift card.
A line was forming to get the vaccine and the added bonus.
Dave Abderhalden, who was helping the CHEC table, said he and his wife retired in 2020. He was a forester in his working life, he said.
"I wanted to lead trips, but they wanted me to be on the board," he said.
At the CHEC table was CEO Michael Bednar who, along with Abderhalden, talked about how CHEC serves the community.
"We give every fourth-grader a nature tour, and every second-grader is given a wading trip."
The students receive a hike at CHEC, ride in a boat up the Peace River, and learn about the different kinds of life found on its shores.
"We're about to go onstage," Peace River Wildlife Center Program Director David Hayes said.
Its Board of Director President Jerry Jones said five owls, an armadillo, a possum and a falcon took center stage in the auditorium where Executive Director Callie Stahl was setting up a presentation and awaiting the arrival of the animals.
A number lingered outside to learn more about the Conquistadors, Patriot Riders, view Corvettes and enjoy a hot dog meal.
The Giving Challenge supports more than 700 nonprofit organizations in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, and The Patterson Foundation has provided the matching funds.
Those interested in donating to any one of the more than 700 organizations by going online to: https://www.givingchallenge.org/.
